Mayor, schools chief reject Finance Director’s blunt claim schools aren’t returning value for investment

NORWALK, Conn. – Responding to an inflammatory assessment of the City’s public schools by the Finance Director, the superintendent of schools called it “concerning” to hear Norwalk’s children being referred to in “strictly economic terms.”

Mayor Harry Rilling also condemned the remarks by Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz, who Rilling hired in April 2019.

Dachowitz issued an apology.

The provocative words came during Thursday’s Common Council Finance Committee meeting.

“More than half of the children are not doing work at grade level,” Dachowitz said. “… I don’t care whether it’s $100,000 or 10 million, if I’m going to spend any amount of money and I don’t get a return that’s valuable to the city, I say no.”

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani released this statement Friday:

“We were disappointed to hear the comments made last evening by City of Norwalk CFO Henry Dachowitz. In our conversations with the Mayor, he has always emphasized the importance of funding schools. As a result, it is concerning to hear Mr. Dachowitz refer to Norwalk’s children in strictly economic terms. You can’t quantify the value of education, and what it takes to make a child future ready, by simply looking at a financial metric.

“The development of a child is not reflected in a single test score, but rather an array of factors that contribute to their future. For that reason, our educators and staff have poured their hearts and souls into our children, especially during this unprecedented pandemic. It is disheartening to have the accomplishments of our educators and students diminished in this way. In addition to serving as the superintendent and CFO, we are also parents of children currently enrolled or recently graduated from this district. We know first hand the value of a Norwalk Public Schools education.

“Communities prosper when they focus on education, because that’s how we prepare for the community of tomorrow. These are all OUR schools. These are all OUR children. We are one village.”

Rilling also released a statement Friday:

“I want to be clear that I do not agree with Mr. Dachowitz and am disappointed in his remarks. One of my greatest accomplishments as Mayor is the investments we have made in Norwalk Public schools. I have always been an advocate for education and remain committed to providing a top-notch learning experience for our students. The dedicated teachers and faculty of Norwalk Public Schools are the backbone of our city and provide a world-class education to Norwalk students. Investing in our schools remains a top priority for my administration, and I look forward to working with the Board of Education and Common Council to develop the budget for the 2022-23 school year.”

About five hours later, Dachowitz released a statement:

“Last night, in the course of answering questions while presenting the Mayor and CFO Joint Recommended FY2023 Operating Budget, I made some comments about the academic performance of our schools’ students. That was wrong and I apologize – I should have stuck to only discussing financial matters. Please note my comments were my own and in no way reflect the position of the Mayor or Common Council.

“My goal is only to provide accurate and relevant information to the City’s elected officials – the Mayor, the Common Council and its Finance Committee, and the Board of Estimate and Taxation – so that they can make the best possible decisions in setting the budget. They are the ones who set policy, not I. Obviously, my department and I will carry out their policy decisions as they direct us.”

The controversy stems from efforts to formulate a City operating budget for the coming fiscal year. Norwalk Public Schools requested a 9.1% increase in funding; Dachowitz and Rilling have recommended a 3.75% increase. Board of Education members say they need a 4.5% increase just to cover contractual obligations with school staff members.

Rilling has emphasized that this is the “first iteration” of the budget, that it will be adjusted as the process moves forward. Dachowitz speaks of the efficiency study looking at both the City and Board of Education operating budget, hinting that the budget situation may look different when the results come out.

Dachowitz said he’s been CFO for three years and the BET and Council members don’t know where the money goes.

“That is why Evergreen Solutions was hired to analyze the efficiency of the public schools, especially in comparison to other schools,” he said.

Efficiency study results are due in late March, ahead of the budget season’s end, he said.

Norwalk Public Schools has nearly 21,000 students in 21 schools. In 2021, 146 educators were hired, many of them with federal COVID-19 relief funds. The students speak 59 languages and come from 70 different countries. NPS has 1,879 employees.

Dachowitz’ comments prompted a response on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education. While one poster commended Dachowitz for “speaking the truth,” another said, “Anyone who thinks the education of our children is a bad return on investment should step down immediately.”

Council member Heidi Alterman (D-District D) responded to a constituent Friday by apologizing by not speaking up more during Thursday evening’s meeting. She said:

“I am saddened that only now, after a Nancy on Norwalk article, are other Democrats speaking out against his language. I am disheartened and find it disgraceful that we all sat through this presentation and did nothing. I had drafted a comment against the ROI-diminishing returns but only texted it to a few people. I was too tired to make a third statement publicly and that is terrible. Our behavior should be dictated by an ethical code, not only when parents write in horror. I apologize for my lack of advocacy and I will do better.”

Council members set a tentative budget cap Feb 22. The Council Finance Committee is holding a public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

BET members will spend March establishing a budget and a second public hearing will be held. The Council sets the final cap on April 12. Raising the cap would require a two-thirds majority vote.