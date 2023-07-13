Mayoral campaigns report second quarter fundraising totals

NORWALK, Conn. — Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling added $23,000 to his reelection campaign war chest over the last three months, while Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano raised $18,230 in his bid to unseat the five-term incumbent.

Rilling’s total as of June 30 was $125,905 while Scicchitano has raised nearly $29,000.

The dormant John Kydes campaign added nothing to its $16,159.37 total in the second three months of the year, maintaining the fund balance acquired in 2021.

Campaigns were required to file their first quarter fundraising paperwork Monday.

Friends of Rilling

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling, Tuesday at the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce party atop SoNo 50.

The second quarter showed 79 contributions from individuals for Rilling, including six donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. Five are connected to real estate development.

Funeral director John Lesko donated $600, bringing his campaign total to $900; real estate developer Leonard DiNardo brought his total to $1,000 and Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Commissioner David Westmoreland has donated a total $900.

The total from individuals was $20,005.

Of the 79 people contributing to Friends of Rilling, 31 are from out of town, most from nearby communities.

Friends of Rilling spent $7,794.90 in the quarter and $20,666.90 since the campaign began.

$1,000

Stephen Hardy of Darien

Stanley Seligson of Westport

Samuel Fuller of Darien

Richard McGonigal

Arthur Linares of Stamford

Adam Blank

$600

John Lesko

$500

Michael Blessing of Avon

Leonard DiNardo

Peter DiNardo of Bridgeport

Charles Boos of Avon

John Suchy of Wilton

John Hawley of Monroe

Martin Resnick

Shobhana Bhargava of Stamford

Patsy Brescia

Elizabeth Brower of Westport

Mike Berkoff of Stamford

$400

David Westmoreland

$375

Ken Lametta

$250

Maria Chueng

Winthrop Baum of Fairfield

Stephanie Rasmussen

Steven Frederick of Stamford

Anne Lantz

William Sapienza of West Haven

Leonard Braman of Fairfield

Anthony Farina of Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Sheila Giulano of West Haven

Eric Bernheim of Weston

$200

Sheldon Miller

Trina Erhard of Darien

Amar Shamas of Brookfield

Dominic Muro

Ralph Bloom

$150

Nicholas Kantor

Carl Dickens

Galen Wells

Howard Dixon

Joseph Pankowski of Darien

$100

Troy Jellerette

Donna King

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner

Douglas Stern

Eloisa Melendez

Richard LaGreca of Branford

Joseph Minerr of North Haven

J. Robert Gardella

Susan Weinberger

Piet Marks

Laoise King

Lois Flynn

Benjamin Zachs of New York City

Michael Mulvehill

Nancy Meany

Nancy Usic

Richard Baskin

Allan Kleban of Wilton

Marc Bradley of Westport

Tamara Moreland

Marc Allan

Brian Stern of Westport

$75

Francesca Capodilupo of Stamford

$50

David Orr of Monroe

Louise Flax

Robert Keyes

Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig

Kevin Tepas

Josh Morgan of Chesire

Michael Witherspoon

Melissa Murray

$30

John Eagen

$25

Karen Spencer

Daniel Obuchowski

Elsa Obuchowski

Kathleen Tepper-Kimmich

Joel Zaremby

Anne Farrow

Broderick Sawyer

Purchase of a $250 ad in a book

Crosskey Architects

FLB Law PLLC

Contributions from other committees

Power of Women PAC, $1,500

AFSCME Connecticut Council 4 OPC, $500

IUPAT Political Action Together Legislative Education Committee – CT, $500

Norwalkers for Norwalk

Republican Mayoral candidate Vinny Scicchitano, Tuesday at the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce party atop SoNo 50.

The second quarter showed 75 contributions from individuals for Scicchitano, including three donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. The total from individuals was $16,730.

Of the 75 people contributing to Norwalkers for Norwalk, 13 are from out of town, most from nearby communities. Attorney Victor Cavallo, formerly a Norwalk Republican stalwart, has retired to Cape Coral, Fla., according to the report.

Norwalkers for Norwalk spent $7,892.66 in the quarter and $10,215.53 since the campaign began. Scicchitano paid $1,811.13 of expenses in this quarter and $2,927.90 since the campaign launched.

The filing from treasurer Michael O’Leary has multiple mistakes, including contradicting reports of “aggregate” contributions, the total an individual has donated over the course of the campaign.

$1,000

Cheryl Scicchitano

Ernest DesRochers

Richard Tavella

$600

Greg Helms

$500

Dean Russell of Stamford

Nick Giancaspro

Robert Roig

Robert Ripley

$400

Caroline Ettinger of Milford

$300

Bob Russo

Carol Salvato of Wilton

Diedrich Hohn

$260

Nancy Scimpaglia

Read Auerbach

$250

Mike O’Reilly

Steve Summerton of Darien

Allison Greenberg of Stamford

Lawrence Cafero

$200

Beatrix Lane of Redding

Cosmo Scicchitano

Debra Herdic

Devang Patel of Weston

Diane Kurtessis

Greg Helms

John Guaglione

John Levin

Kevin Lassen

Pat Torraco of Westport

Robert Antunes

Susan Koskroft

$150

Anoinetta Boucher of Wilton

Peter Nolin

$100

Barbara Cafero

Carol Nolin

Maria Pino

Alfred Scudder

Andrew Troetti

Carlo Caccamo

Debbie Coppolla

Donald McQuaid

Joe Grudic

Joseph Laganza

Larry Rossi

Patricia North

Ronald Paladino

Susan Stratton

Victor Cavallo of Cape Coral, Fla.

Bill Gardella of Easton

Cathy Cenatiempo

Christina Helms

Irina Marquis

Jeff Booth

James Anderson

John Cardamone

John Potter

Joseph Kendy

Louis Dacunto

Michael Buono

Ray Cooke

Rachel Scicchitano

Richard Marasco

Robert Moore Jr

Robert Swick

Scott O’Malley

Steve Ivan

$90

Dan Russo

$80

Joe Murawski

$60

Antonio Ferrajino of Stamford

Theresa Wood

Tommaso Ferrajino

Glenn Iannacone

John Costa

Steve Summerton of Darien

Richard Bonenfant

Robert Russo

Contributions from other committees