Mayoral campaigns report second quarter fundraising totals

NORWALK, Conn. — Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling added $23,000 to his reelection campaign war chest over the last three months, while Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano raised $18,230 in his bid to unseat the five-term incumbent.
Rilling’s total as of June 30 was $125,905 while Scicchitano has raised nearly $29,000.
The dormant John Kydes campaign added nothing to its $16,159.37 total in the second three months of the year, maintaining the fund balance acquired in 2021.
Campaigns were required to file their first quarter fundraising paperwork Monday.
Friends of Rilling
The second quarter showed 79 contributions from individuals for Rilling, including six donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. Five are connected to real estate development.
Funeral director John Lesko donated $600, bringing his campaign total to $900; real estate developer Leonard DiNardo brought his total to $1,000 and Norwalk Redevelopment Agency Commissioner David Westmoreland has donated a total $900.
The total from individuals was $20,005.
Of the 79 people contributing to Friends of Rilling, 31 are from out of town, most from nearby communities.
Friends of Rilling spent $7,794.90 in the quarter and $20,666.90 since the campaign began.
Purchase of a $250 ad in a book
- Crosskey Architects
- FLB Law PLLC
Contributions from other committees
- Power of Women PAC, $1,500
- AFSCME Connecticut Council 4 OPC, $500
- IUPAT Political Action Together Legislative Education Committee – CT, $500
Norwalkers for Norwalk
The second quarter showed 75 contributions from individuals for Scicchitano, including three donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. The total from individuals was $16,730.
Of the 75 people contributing to Norwalkers for Norwalk, 13 are from out of town, most from nearby communities. Attorney Victor Cavallo, formerly a Norwalk Republican stalwart, has retired to Cape Coral, Fla., according to the report.
Norwalkers for Norwalk spent $7,892.66 in the quarter and $10,215.53 since the campaign began. Scicchitano paid $1,811.13 of expenses in this quarter and $2,927.90 since the campaign launched.
The filing from treasurer Michael O’Leary has multiple mistakes, including contradicting reports of “aggregate” contributions, the total an individual has donated over the course of the campaign.
Contributions from other committees
- Norwalk District D Republican Committee, $1,500
