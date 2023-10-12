Mayoral campaigns report third quarter fundraising totals

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling, left; Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano, right.

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling’s campaign had spent $58,155 on his reelection effort as of Sept. 30. Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano had spent $40,949.04 in his bid to unseat the five-term incumbent.

Rilling’s overall total money raised was $148,170.01. Scicchitano had raised $48,826, including $10,000 he contributed himself.

Campaigns were required to file their third quarter fundraising paperwork Tuesday.

Friends of Rilling

The third quarter showed 82 contributions from individuals for Rilling, including three donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. One was from Vesta Corp. CEO Arthur Goldblatt, another from Building and Land Technology (BLT) Chief of Staff Michelle Houston, and finally, Carole Seligson, a retiree.

Donating enough money this time around to bring their totals to $1,000 were landscape architect Mike Mushak, KBE Building Corporation Vice President Allan Kleban, Peter Romano of Land Tech, Funeral Director John Lesko and Vincent Penna of Penna Construction.

The total from individuals this quarter was $16,665. Of the 82 contributors, 33 were from out of town, including five who are Norwalk firefighters or police officers. Nineteen are retired, or 23%.

Friends of Rilling spent $38,488.19 in the quarter and ended with $90,014.92 on hand.

Expenses included $15,000 to Julia Vos of Stamford, a consultant, and $10,672.78 to Winning Connections Inc. for polling.

$1,000

Arthur Goldblatt of Weatogue

Carole Seligson of Westport

Michelle Houston of Stamford

$500

Allan Kleban of Wilton (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)

Michael Mushak (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)

Peter Romano of Weston (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)

Vincent Penna (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)

Colin Hosten (total $750 over the course of the campaign)

Susan Flaherty of Darien

Patrick Lee

$400

Angela Wasunna

$300

Alan Webber of Fairfield

$250

Patsy Brecia (total $750 over the course of the campaign)

William Sapienza of West Haven (total $750 over the course of the campaign)

Robin Penna (total $500 over the course of the campaign)

David Gable (total $350 over the course of the campaign)

David O’Connor of Fairfield (total $350 over the course of the campaign)

Charles Nystrom

Corky Stewart

Harvey Jones

John Charters of Needham

Margaret Shanahan

Martin Purcell of New Canaan

Moina Noor

Richard Tavella

Rodrigo Real of Westport

Rui Degouveia

Vincent Crudele of Middlebury, QDS CEO

William Buckley Jr. of Litchfield

$200

Duice Ghandi of Darien

George Vos

Jay Levin of New London

$150

Howard Dixon (total $300 over the course of the campaign)

Gail Harrison (total $250 over the course of the campaign)

Douglas Moss

Jalin Sead

$125

Daniel Mcinerney of Trumbull

$100

Arnold Rutkin

Christopher Jarboe

Duane Gates of Deep River

Judson Aley

Frank Peloso Jr. of Easton

Greg Schultz of Newtown

Jay Malcynsky of Chester

Jim Frayer

John Lesko (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)

John Igneri

Joshua Goldstein (total $125 over the course of the campaign)

Laoise King (total $300 over the course of the campaign)

Liam King of Newport

Melissa Murray (total $250 over the course of the campaign)

Michael LoSasso of Trumbull (total $200 over the course of the campaign)

Robert Frazier

Sylvia Schulman

Thomas Livingston (total $200 over the course of the campaign)

William Finch of Bridgeport

$75

Louise Flax (total $125 over the course of the campaign)

$50

Barbara Smyth (total $150 over the course of the campaign)

Edward Maher III of Bethany

George Mandler

Jerome White of Stratford

Joseph Dinho of Brookfield (total $100 over the course of the campaign)

Karl Basone

Mark Moskovitz

Michael Parenteau

Michael Cripps of Fairfield (total $110 over the course of the campaign)

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (total $150 over the course of the campaign)

Priscilla Feral (total $100 over the course of the campaign)

Rose Marie Secada

Sophia Gevas

$25

Eric Fischman (total $50 over the course of the campaign)

Fran Collier-Clemmons

Greg Willis

Karen Spencer (total $50 over the course of the campaign)

Matt Lauria of Yorktown Heights (total $50 over the course of the campaign)

Michael London of Stamford

Richard Rivera of Derby

Sandra Billings

Wilfredo Vega

$20

Daniel Obuchowski (total $65 over the course of the campaign)

Elsa Obuchowski (total $65 over the course of the campaign)

Contributions from other Committees

Firewall Fund PAC, $1,500

Sound CT PAC, $1,000

IUPAT Political Action Together Legislative Education Committee – CT, $500

Sheet Metal Workers Local 38 PAC, $500

Heat & Frost Insulators, $100

Purchase of a $250 ad in a book

TVSP 1997-1 LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla.

MACWCP III, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Ever Ready Utilities II Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla.

Norwalkers for Norwalk

The third quarter showed 91 contributions from individuals for Scicchitano, including three donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. One was from JeanMarle DesRochers; Susan and Mark Pettorini of Norwalk Glass Co. gave $1,000 each. Lisa Henderson and Dean Russell contributed enough to bring their overall total to $1,000.

The total from individuals was $14,226.

Of the 91 people contributing to Norwalkers for Norwalk, nine are from out of town and 25 are retired, or 27%.

Norwalkers for Norwalk spent $30,626.71 in the quarter and ended with $7,876.96 on hand. Expenses included $8,994 to Hearst Media, $1,296 for food and beverages at the RTC nominating meeting, $960 to NancyOnNorwalk, $700 on a tent rental for the Oyster Festival, and $152 on cupcakes for Maplewood Senior Living residents.

$1,000

Susan Pettorini

Mark Pettorini

JeanMarle DesRochers

$500

Lisa Henderson (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)

Dean Russell (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)

Rex Gedney

Ralph Dicostanzo

Leonard Dicostanzo

Tracy Marra of Darien

$300

Douglas Hempstead

Kevin DiMauro

$250

Terrie Wood

$200

Ralph DePanfilis

Darren Winter

Mario Federici of Weston

Paul Hunter

Robert Mercurio

Lawrence Andronaco

Jill St. John

Sam Haigh

Thomas Lamette

John Mages

Greg Helms (total $500 over the course of the campaign)

$160

Read Auerbach (total $420 over the course of the campaign)

$150

Steve Ivan (total $250 over the course of the campaign)

Brian Fitzgerald

$100

James Gaicomazzo of Southbury

Terri McCartney

Triscia Massucco (total $150 over the course of the campaign)

Martin Tagliaferro

Paul Piasecki

Charles Lee

Karen Geitz

Mae Penders of Jupiter, Fla.

Peter Scimeca

Jill Cardamone

Cynthia D’Acunto

Maria Scicchitano

Gary Caiati

Sandra Marr

Ellie Balaz

Jerry Petrini

Gino Vitali

Joyce Guardado

Richard Doran

Lewis Pennell

James Feigenbaum

Barry Chappel of Stamford

Michael Buono of Stamford

Alan Arndt

Steve Cenatiempo Jr.

Bernard Schaer

Mark Halpin

Michael Stadler

Luigi D’Acunto

Michael Hanafee

$75

Bramwell Wood (total $125 over the course of the campaign)

Robert Romangnoli

$60

Diana Paladino (total $85 over the course of the campaign)

John Tobin (total $140 over the course of the campaign)

Steve Orban

Eddie McAleese

Jack Haigh of Fairfield

$50

Tracey Auerbach

Blaise Vaval

Luis Estrella

Cheryl Marceau of Ridgefiled

Owen Duffy

Charles Corbo of Hollywood Fla.

Larry Rossi (total $200 over the course of the campaign)

Ray Cook (total $450 over the course of the campaign)

Kristen Metzger

Donna Menton (total $80 over the course of the campaign)

Debora Herdic (total $250 over the course of the campaign)

$40

Dan Morey

$35

Peter Halladay

$30

Wayne Barker

Michelle Koleszar

Mike O’Reilly

Glenn Iannaccone (total $240 over the course of the campaign)

Lizabeth Maffuci

$25

Kathryn Martino (total $75 over the course of the campaign)

John Miller

Frank Lanzo

$20

Robert Ripley

A.E. James Nyberg

$16

Jeanne Ann Heiser

$10