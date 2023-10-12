Mayoral campaigns report third quarter fundraising totals

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling’s campaign had spent $58,155 on his reelection effort as of Sept. 30. Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano had spent $40,949.04 in his bid to unseat the five-term incumbent.
Rilling’s overall total money raised was $148,170.01. Scicchitano had raised $48,826, including $10,000 he contributed himself.
Campaigns were required to file their third quarter fundraising paperwork Tuesday.
Friends of Rilling
The third quarter showed 82 contributions from individuals for Rilling, including three donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. One was from Vesta Corp. CEO Arthur Goldblatt, another from Building and Land Technology (BLT) Chief of Staff Michelle Houston, and finally, Carole Seligson, a retiree.
Donating enough money this time around to bring their totals to $1,000 were landscape architect Mike Mushak, KBE Building Corporation Vice President Allan Kleban, Peter Romano of Land Tech, Funeral Director John Lesko and Vincent Penna of Penna Construction.
The total from individuals this quarter was $16,665. Of the 82 contributors, 33 were from out of town, including five who are Norwalk firefighters or police officers. Nineteen are retired, or 23%.
Friends of Rilling spent $38,488.19 in the quarter and ended with $90,014.92 on hand.
Expenses included $15,000 to Julia Vos of Stamford, a consultant, and $10,672.78 to Winning Connections Inc. for polling.
$1,000
- Arthur Goldblatt of Weatogue
- Carole Seligson of Westport
- Michelle Houston of Stamford
$500
- Allan Kleban of Wilton (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)
- Michael Mushak (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)
- Peter Romano of Weston (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)
- Vincent Penna (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)
- Colin Hosten (total $750 over the course of the campaign)
- Susan Flaherty of Darien
- Patrick Lee
$400
- Angela Wasunna
$300
- Alan Webber of Fairfield
$250
- Patsy Brecia (total $750 over the course of the campaign)
- William Sapienza of West Haven (total $750 over the course of the campaign)
- Robin Penna (total $500 over the course of the campaign)
- David Gable (total $350 over the course of the campaign)
- David O’Connor of Fairfield (total $350 over the course of the campaign)
- Charles Nystrom
- Corky Stewart
- Harvey Jones
- John Charters of Needham
- Margaret Shanahan
- Martin Purcell of New Canaan
- Moina Noor
- Richard Tavella
- Rodrigo Real of Westport
- Rui Degouveia
- Vincent Crudele of Middlebury, QDS CEO
- William Buckley Jr. of Litchfield
$200
- Duice Ghandi of Darien
- George Vos
- Jay Levin of New London
$150
- Howard Dixon (total $300 over the course of the campaign)
- Gail Harrison (total $250 over the course of the campaign)
- Douglas Moss
- Jalin Sead
$125
- Daniel Mcinerney of Trumbull
$100
- Arnold Rutkin
- Christopher Jarboe
- Duane Gates of Deep River
- Judson Aley
- Frank Peloso Jr. of Easton
- Greg Schultz of Newtown
- Jay Malcynsky of Chester
- Jim Frayer
- John Lesko (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)
- John Igneri
- Joshua Goldstein (total $125 over the course of the campaign)
- Laoise King (total $300 over the course of the campaign)
- Liam King of Newport
- Melissa Murray (total $250 over the course of the campaign)
- Michael LoSasso of Trumbull (total $200 over the course of the campaign)
- Robert Frazier
- Sylvia Schulman
- Thomas Livingston (total $200 over the course of the campaign)
- William Finch of Bridgeport
$75
- Louise Flax (total $125 over the course of the campaign)
$50
- Barbara Smyth (total $150 over the course of the campaign)
- Edward Maher III of Bethany
- George Mandler
- Jerome White of Stratford
- Joseph Dinho of Brookfield (total $100 over the course of the campaign)
- Karl Basone
- Mark Moskovitz
- Michael Parenteau
- Michael Cripps of Fairfield (total $110 over the course of the campaign)
- Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (total $150 over the course of the campaign)
- Priscilla Feral (total $100 over the course of the campaign)
- Rose Marie Secada
- Sophia Gevas
$25
- Eric Fischman (total $50 over the course of the campaign)
- Fran Collier-Clemmons
- Greg Willis
- Karen Spencer (total $50 over the course of the campaign)
- Matt Lauria of Yorktown Heights (total $50 over the course of the campaign)
- Michael London of Stamford
- Richard Rivera of Derby
- Sandra Billings
- Wilfredo Vega
$20
- Daniel Obuchowski (total $65 over the course of the campaign)
- Elsa Obuchowski (total $65 over the course of the campaign)
Contributions from other Committees
- Firewall Fund PAC, $1,500
- Sound CT PAC, $1,000
- IUPAT Political Action Together Legislative Education Committee – CT, $500
- Sheet Metal Workers Local 38 PAC, $500
- Heat & Frost Insulators, $100
Purchase of a $250 ad in a book
- TVSP 1997-1 LLC, West Palm Beach, Fla.
- MACWCP III, West Palm Beach, Fla.
- Ever Ready Utilities II Inc., West Palm Beach, Fla.
Norwalkers for Norwalk
The third quarter showed 91 contributions from individuals for Scicchitano, including three donations of $1,000, the maximum amount allowed. One was from JeanMarle DesRochers; Susan and Mark Pettorini of Norwalk Glass Co. gave $1,000 each. Lisa Henderson and Dean Russell contributed enough to bring their overall total to $1,000.
The total from individuals was $14,226.
Of the 91 people contributing to Norwalkers for Norwalk, nine are from out of town and 25 are retired, or 27%.
Norwalkers for Norwalk spent $30,626.71 in the quarter and ended with $7,876.96 on hand. Expenses included $8,994 to Hearst Media, $1,296 for food and beverages at the RTC nominating meeting, $960 to NancyOnNorwalk, $700 on a tent rental for the Oyster Festival, and $152 on cupcakes for Maplewood Senior Living residents.
$1,000
- Susan Pettorini
- Mark Pettorini
- JeanMarle DesRochers
$500
- Lisa Henderson (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)
- Dean Russell (total $1,000 over the course of the campaign)
- Rex Gedney
- Ralph Dicostanzo
- Leonard Dicostanzo
- Tracy Marra of Darien
$300
- Douglas Hempstead
- Kevin DiMauro
$250
- Terrie Wood
$200
- Ralph DePanfilis
- Darren Winter
- Mario Federici of Weston
- Paul Hunter
- Robert Mercurio
- Lawrence Andronaco
- Jill St. John
- Sam Haigh
- Thomas Lamette
- John Mages
- Greg Helms (total $500 over the course of the campaign)
$160
- Read Auerbach (total $420 over the course of the campaign)
$150
- Steve Ivan (total $250 over the course of the campaign)
- Brian Fitzgerald
$100
- James Gaicomazzo of Southbury
- Terri McCartney
- Triscia Massucco (total $150 over the course of the campaign)
- Martin Tagliaferro
- Paul Piasecki
- Charles Lee
- Karen Geitz
- Mae Penders of Jupiter, Fla.
- Peter Scimeca
- Jill Cardamone
- Cynthia D’Acunto
- Maria Scicchitano
- Gary Caiati
- Sandra Marr
- Ellie Balaz
- Jerry Petrini
- Gino Vitali
- Joyce Guardado
- Richard Doran
- Lewis Pennell
- James Feigenbaum
- Barry Chappel of Stamford
- Michael Buono of Stamford
- Alan Arndt
- Steve Cenatiempo Jr.
- Bernard Schaer
- Mark Halpin
- Michael Stadler
- Luigi D’Acunto
- Michael Hanafee
$75
- Bramwell Wood (total $125 over the course of the campaign)
- Robert Romangnoli
$60
- Diana Paladino (total $85 over the course of the campaign)
- John Tobin (total $140 over the course of the campaign)
- Steve Orban
- Eddie McAleese
- Jack Haigh of Fairfield
$50
- Tracey Auerbach
- Blaise Vaval
- Luis Estrella
- Cheryl Marceau of Ridgefiled
- Owen Duffy
- Charles Corbo of Hollywood Fla.
- Larry Rossi (total $200 over the course of the campaign)
- Ray Cook (total $450 over the course of the campaign)
- Kristen Metzger
- Donna Menton (total $80 over the course of the campaign)
- Debora Herdic (total $250 over the course of the campaign)
$40
- Dan Morey
$35
- Peter Halladay
$30
- Wayne Barker
- Michelle Koleszar
- Mike O’Reilly
- Glenn Iannaccone (total $240 over the course of the campaign)
- Lizabeth Maffuci
$25
- Kathryn Martino (total $75 over the course of the campaign)
- John Miller
- Frank Lanzo
$20
- Robert Ripley
- A.E. James Nyberg
$16
- Jeanne Ann Heiser
$10
- Sue Lodato-Kostowski
