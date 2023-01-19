Mayor’s Ball rescheduled; a helping hand; business expands; Art Space

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Mayor’s Ball moves to April

The 2023 Norwalk Mayor’s Ball, themed “I Love Norwalk,” is rescheduled to Friday April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa, 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, according to a news release.

“The money raised for the Mayor’s Ball will help benefit two incredible organizations that have been there for countless Norwalk families during their time of need,” said Mayor Harry Rilling, referring to Norwalk’s homeless shelter/guidance center Open Doors and children’s weekend meals provider Filling In the Blanks. Both institutions are 501(c)(3) charities. “This annual event was put on pause due to the pandemic, but now in its twenty-eighth year, is back. It’s one of my favorite events of the year and I hope the community will join us for this wonderful evening in support of these remarkable organizations.”

Tickets to this time-honored nonpartisan event are available at $200 each. Buy them online here, or mail a check payable to the “Norwalk Community Benefit Fund” to the Mayor’s Office attn: Irene Dixon, 125 East Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851. You can also drop off your check at the Mayor’s office.

Tables for 10 can be reserved.

Deadline for reservations with payment is Friday April 14, or when the tickets sell out.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Ball can be made at any time. Get info about reservations, sponsorship opportunities, and silent auction donations by contacting Norwalk City Clerk Irene Dixon at (203) 854-7704 or [email protected]

Open Doors’ website is at Open Doors | Norwalk, CT | Housing and Homeless Service Organization (opendoorsct.org).

Filling In the Blanks is at COVID-19 Crisis | Filling in the Blanks | Norwalk Connecticut.

Umbrella Club

Financially stressed Fairfield County families with sick, disabled, or otherwise disadvantaged children may qualify for monetary help from Stamford-based Umbrella Club, according to a news release. In 2022, this 50-member 501(c)(3) charity gave over $800,000 to such families. Check your eligibility, and fill out an application here.

To take part in the giving end of the process, sign up for the Umbrella Club’s annual dinner planned for Thursday Feb. 16 from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Italian Center of Stamford, located at 1620 Newfield Ave. Ticket buyers will be entered in the 39th annual raffle to win $25,000 or one of five other prizes. Two thousand tickets will be sold, and the drawing will be held at 8:45 on the night of the dinner. The winners need not be present. Tickets are $100 each here.

Umbrella Club states a 96% pass-through rate of funds from sponsor to beneficiary. Their website is at Umbrella Club | A quiet helping hand can make a life changing difference.

‘MeTime’

To better serve its growing client roster, Norwalk boutique spa MeTime Skincare will relocate in February from its Washington Street digs to “a standalone beautiful modern facility” at 1 Westport Ave., according to a news release. MeTime’s popular bespoke facials, body treatments, and eyebrow services will be augmented by such new offerings as massage therapy (including Myofascial massage and craniosacral massage), Reiki, and reflexology, plus lash and makeup services.

“I founded MeTime Skincare in 2014 with a mission of helping people look and feel their best,” said owner Anita Lee. “I love seeing my clients leave my treatment room confident and happy. Having worked in the beauty and wellness industry for almost two decades, I have researched numerous wellness therapies and worked with the most experienced wellness providers. I am excited to bring this level of service to my clients and the community.

“I immigrated from Hong Kong to this country over 30 years ago. I worked in Corporate America for over 15 years and felt constant stress. I went for my first massage and it helped me relax, and I gained a better balance between my professional and personal life. It inspired me to provide that same balance for others. I quit my job to follow my newfound passion with the dream that one day I will own my own spa. My American dream came true.”

MeTime’s website is at Home – MeTime Skincare.

Art Space

The Norwalk Art Space’s world-class exhibits and after school classes recently got a boost from a $15,900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant, according to a news release. The money comes from Connecticut’s two-year $30.7 mil. cultural nonprofits assistance program, under which more than $8.5 mil has been spread among 725 organizations in the state via funding hub CT Humanities.

“We are so grateful for this funding, especially as a relatively new organization which only opened in June 2021,” said Art Space Gallery and Events Manager Katy Sullivan. “Our free spring semester classes in visual arts, guitar and choir begin January 24th. We regularly offer an exciting variety of free events including new art exhibitions every eight weeks, artist talks, teen nights and live music. This grant will help us to continue offering all of this at no charge to the public.”

Cognoscenti and neophytes alike recognize the Art Space as one of Norwalk’s finest attributes. It’s located at 455 West Ave. (corner of Butler Street) and has a delightful café onsite. Hours are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday/Thursday/Friday, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s handicap accessible, and admission is always free.

The website is at HOME | TheNorwalkArtSpace. Phone is (203) 252-2840, email [email protected].