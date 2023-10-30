Mayor’s Dashboard expands with ‘livability’ metrics; expected enhanced zoning/blight enforcements touted

Screenshot of the Mayor’s Dashboard.

Metrics promoting Norwalk’s “livability” were unveiled by the Rilling Administration recently, along with an announcement that a Neighborhood Improvement Team, or Neighborhood Specialist Team, has been formed.

Livability is the latest new module on the Mayor’s Dashboard, relaunched recently after a months-long hiatus. It lists data on Recreation & Parks programs, Customer Service inquiries, community services, library usage, street sweeping – and blight/zoning violations.

Hence, the connection to the enhanced neighborhood efforts.

“The neighborhood specialist team is an extension of an already existing team that we have here in City Hall that deals with blight and zoning enforcement,” said Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek on Wednesday.

The City is poised to advertise for a new blight enforcement inspector and a new deputy zoning inspector, two months earlier than planned, she said.

Currently, John Hayducky handles zoning inspections and Stephen Brueski is the City’s only Blight Prevention Officer. While they are “100% primarily focused” on complaints that come in, the new employees “will focus on proactive strategies to be able to identify blight and identify zoning violations,” Vonashek said.

“They will be attending community meetings and district meetings, to be able to hear what residents feedback is at the local level,” she said. “They’re going to be acting as liaisons between those community and district meetings, and residents, with City Hall.”

In addition, City Hall has formed an Internal Compliance Committee, “bringing together all of the City departments that have an enforcement aspect in their responsibilities” to collaborate in reviewing properties with potential violations “to understand collectively how we can work together to be able to address those,” she said. “It’s something that’s long overdue.”

Norwalk Chief Building Official Bill Ireland leads the Committee and Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin is a member, she said.

“You know, cleaning up blight and zoning violations is extremely important,” Vonashek said. “Not only does it address the pride of ownership and the pride of sense of community, it also helps to revitalize our communities. It helps to bring economic vitality to the areas, it helps to actually raise property values, create safety and create mobility opportunities in the community, where people feel safe walking to and from work and to and from the transit stations.”

Though Norwalk’s blight ordinance was updated in 2015 it’s slated for another review, Vonashek said. State Statute has been revised and “we will be changing our local ordinance to be able to reflect what is in the state statute as of today. But in addition to that, we’re looking at revising the Blight definition in order to be able to have a stronger ability to enforce it.”

It may seem to city residents that the blight enforcement process is slow, but the dashboard shows a correlation from blight complaints received and blight complaints resolved. In September, 63 complaints were opened and 67 complaints were closed.

The dashboard also shows how many Norwalkers are served by a Community Resource Hub created in 2022 in response to pandemic needs; in September, 56 households and 119 individuals were served. In

“Our motto is no wrong door,” Norwalk Chief of Community Services Lamond Daniels said. “We have a team of dedicated and knowledgeable staff known as community resource specialists, who are here to help every Norwalkers understand the many services that are available to them. We made a concerted effort to hire staff, which I’m very proud of, that also speaks Spanish and Haitian Creole. We also have supports for every language.”

Mayor Harry Rilling unveiled the City’s first website dashboard in mid-2019. In February, then-Chief of Staff Laoise King said the administration took it off the landing page the previous December because they felt it needed a revamp.

“We were not able to keep updating the Mayor’s Dashboard on a regular basis because we were focused on keeping the city of Norwalk healthy, keeping the citizens informed as to the trend of the COVID-19 virus,” Rilling said Wednesday. “We are now relaunching the Mayor’s Dashboard. It gave us a great opportunity to update it and upgrade it and see, add more metrics to it.”

The dashboard gives City staff the chance to share “all the good work that the departments are doing with the Norwalk community, so they can see the information,” Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large) said. “Information is knowledge, it provides an opportunity to provide commentary, areas where we can improve, we know we’re not perfect, but we’re aspiring to become as great as we possibly can be.”