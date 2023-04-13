Mayor’s Water Quality Committee members raise concerns about PFAS, artificial turf fields

NORWALK, Conn. — In a presentation to the Common Council’s Ad Hoc Sustainability and Resilience Committee, Louise Washer and Richard Harris, two members of the Mayor’s Water Quality Committee, voiced concerns over PFAS chemicals in waterways, soil, and more in Norwalk.

“It’s such an emerging science and it’s hitting the fans now,” Washer said to the committee.

PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals that take a long time to break down. The chemicals have been used in everything from firefighting foam to nonstick pans.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe. Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.”

Washer and Harris voiced concerns particularly at this time as Norwalk is looking to add artificial turf fields, which contain PFAS, and Wilton, which is farther up the Norwalk River, is also looking to add at least one field. Adding artificial turf fields could add to the PFAS that’s already being found in surface, ground water, and waterways, Harris said.

Harris noted that almost all of the fields are just “feet from the Norwalk River.” The water quality committee has done some baseline testing of sites near the proposed fields which showed “a presence of PFAS.”

Harris noted that the testing done near Broad River Park and the Kellogg-Deering Wellfield Area show “serious numbers.” He said that with the help of Graham Peaslee, a professor at Notre Dame who studies PFAS and has conducted thousands of PFAS tests, they believe the numbers might have been because there’s a fire house close by that might have been using foam that seeped into the ground and then into the water.

Farther up in Wilton, Washer said that they tested areas including a retention pond that the existing artificial fields drain into. That pond had twice the levels of PFAS than surface water that was tested farther upstream, she said.

Washer and Harris said that if the artificial fields were to be added, they believe it would add to the existing levels of PFAS and continue to pose challenges.

“It’s adding to the river,” Washer said about the proposed Wilton fields. “It’s our concern as well because it’s adding to the river.”

She also called for additional testing related to PFAS, and particularly tracking runoff and how that’s affecting levels.

“We just need to focus on some more testing so we know what we’re talking about,” she said.

Washer said that “it just seems like bad timing to put in three fields across from drinking water.” She asked the Council to consider delaying adding artificial fields to “let the industry make these with no PFAS or less PFAS.”

Harris said that PFAS stays in the body for years so the amount in a person’s body can compound.

“We just can’t keep looking the other way,” he said.

An additional concern is the impact high levels of PFAS in the water could have to the oyster industry in Norwalk.

“I work with Norm Bloom and one of my main jobs is to look out for anything that might affect the oyster industry,” Harris said.

Washer said that there were reports about the oyster industry in Florida containing PFAS, which was widely covered by the news media.

“It’s just a huge issue for us to deal with,” she said. “The oyster industry in Florida is really hurt by this.”

She added, “I don’t think people are eating them.”

Harris also cited additional regulations that the EPA is working on which would limit the two most common chemicals—PFOS and PFOA—to 4 parts per trillion in drinking water across the nation. If they passed, towns would have to make sure their drinking water complied, he said.

Washer cited that there’s already a bill in the state legislature this session that would allocate about $75 million to testing and cleanup related to PFAS, but that other states are taking it a step farther.

“Maine has banned all PFAS products and Vermont is moving to,” Harris said.

Other recommendations:

The Mayor’s Water Quality Committee submitted a list of more than a dozen recommendations to the Council’s Committee, many of which Washer said would be discussed at a later date, but she did highlight a few.

One of the biggest was a storm water authority in the city that could “fund water quality improvements, protections, and flood remediation.”

“There are just thousands of towns that do this across 48 states,” Washer said. “Connecticut was the 40th state to make it legal.”

Still, some communities in Connecticut, including New Britain and New London have created these authorities. The structure is traditionally a “fee for a service” and the service is transporting stormwater away from roads and businesses, and then the money is used for upgrades, maintenance, planning, and more related to stormwater.

Washer also praised the city for its tree-related investments and encouraged more, particularly a watering truck to make sure all the recently planted trees are maintained. She encouraged the Council to look into getting funding from the federal Inflation Reduction Act that set aside $1.5 billion for trees.

