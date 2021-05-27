McMurrer announces intention to run for Norwalk Common Council

NORWALK, Conn. — An East Norwalk mom, whose local volunteer experience is heavy with education involvement, is seeking the Democratic endorsement to represent District C on the Common Council.

“I not a politician and I do not have ambitions of a career in politics, but rather I am someone who cares for our community deeply, and I believe we as a city are at a crossroads,” Jenn McMurrer said in a statement. “We can make positive change for our future by working together or we can go down another path by not putting forth the work and effort. It will take a lot of work and communication, but I am ready to roll up my sleeves and accomplish our goals together as a community for a better future for everyone.”

District C is currently represented by Democrats John Kydes and George Theodoridis.

“I haven’t met Mrs. McMurrer yet but we have plan to connect soon,” Kydes said in an email. He has said he is running for reelection.

Theodoridis is not running for reelection, Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez said. He did not reply to an email asking for a response to McMurrer’s announcement.

McMurrer, sometimes called Jenn Andrlik or Jenn Andrlik McMurrer, cited these roles in Norwalk:

PTA President at Marvin Elementary School

Marvin Elementary School Governance Council member

Parent Teacher Organization Council (PTOC) member

She also said she was just nominated to serve on Norwalk SPEDPAC.

McMurrer said she has more than 20 years in the communications field and called communications “key.”

“I want to listen to community members and find out what they are most concerned about to determine what we can do to improve our city,” she said in the release.

McMurrer was Senior Editor at Martha Stewart Living from August 2009 to January 2012, according to her Facebook page. On LinkedIn, she says she has since been a freelance digital and print media consultant. She was also executive editor for Westchester Home and Westchester and Hudson Valley Weddings from November 2013 to August 2020.

She appears to be the first non-incumbent to announce an intention to be on the ballot this fall and offered three major goals:

“Quality of Life in Norwalk for Everyone”

“Education and Extra-Curricular Programs for All Children”

“Strategy for Development in Our City”

The City’s website shows that she and her husband, Ryan McMurrer, bought their East Norwalk home in 2013. Her press release states that she has two children attending Norwalk Public Schools and she’s been very involved with the public schools, special education, and fundraising.

“The kids are our future,” she is quoted as saying. “If they succeed, we all succeed, but we also need to pay attention to those struggling and our seniors who on fixed incomes. We need to pay attention to and address the growing needs of our city. If we take care of our citizens, the future is sure to be brighter.”