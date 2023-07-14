McMurrer changes mind, will run for Council reelection – with Murray, not Kydes

Common Council member Jenn McMurrer (D-District C), May 23 in City Hall.

The 2023 Election is Nov. 7.

NORWALK, Conn. — District C’s Democratic Common Council candidate slate is set to include newcomer Melissa Murray and incumbent Jenn McMurrer, who has reversed her previous decision to bow out. Veteran Council member John Kydes is not running, according to Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez.

Kydes’ prospective Mayoral campaign is still on the books, but it hasn’t raised funds in two years. He did not reply to an email asking about his plans.

McMurrer said things changed after she made the announcement that she would not seek a second two-year term, after surprising herself in 2021 by by besting Kydes in a primary. . They were both on the ballot in the general election and won the two district seats.

“I am very decisive. I don’t like to change my mind,” she said. But several people reached out after her announcement and told her she’d made a difference. “That was really touching.” Then she spoke with Melendez and District C Chairwoman Pam Parkington.

They reached out to promising possible candidates but “but for one reason or another, it wasn’t the right time for them,” except for Murray, and “I started to feel this sense of loyalty kick in.”

McMurrer “got really excited” about working with Murray, she said. A family vacation last week gave her time to think about it and when she returned she reached out to potential candidates, finding that they “understandably” hadn’t budged in their resistance to the difficult task of running and serving. So, though she’d been “adamant” in her plan to not seek reelection, she reversed course.

“I am starting to feel really excited about what lies ahead. I think there’s some really strong people running this time around. And I am really looking forward to hopefully being part of that team to try to finish some of the work I started,” she said.

Murray, who is completing a graduate program in Health Communication at Fairfield University, said she hadn’t thought about serving on the Council until recently.

Melissa Murray, as shown on her LinkedIn page. (Contributed)

“I’ve been happily working on my graduate degree and doing social advocacy work as a co-founder of Norwalk Actions for Reproductive Justice (NARJ) since August 2022,” Murray wrote. “I am passionate about health literacy and equity and I feel NARJ is making a local impact to raise awareness for a cause I care deeply about.

She continued, “I became inspired to get involved in community events after the 2021 elections when nine women impressively won their seats. Then, the Mayor reinstated The Commission for The Status of Women, and I really started to take notice of Norwalk’s commitment to advancing equity. Because I strongly believe that Norwalk has taken many positive steps to move us into an innovative, inclusive future, I’d like to be a part of the team that helps move the ball forward in any way I can. I want to help keep that momentum alive.”

She said she’s earning her second master’s degree and expects to attain the goal in May. Her first master’s is in journalism.

“I worked in marketing communications before returning to school to complete my graduate degrees,” she wrote. “My goal is to own a small business in digital marketing specializing in nonprofits and healthcare after completing my coursework. I will also write freelance health-related articles when time allows and teach communication/writing classes as an adjunct when possible.

She continued, “I became passionate about health literacy and equity after my aunt passed during the pandemic and my husband suffered an unexplained pulmonary embolism (he’s fully recovered). During this time my writing focused on these topics hence, I decided to specialize in Health Communication.”

Goals for the running mates

McMurrer said her goals have shifted, now that she’s learned what’s possible for a Council member.

She’s looking to ensure that the proposed South Norwalk community center at 98 South Main St. is “the best it can be.”

Also, “one of the things that we haven’t made a ton of headway on is a public pool” and she plans to work with Norwalk Recreation and Parks Director Robert Stowers to create a parks foundation because “I think we realized that we have to have public and private partnership to fund some of those bigger asks for the community.”

Murray said her main interests are:

“Ensuring safety/walkability around East Norwalk”

“The environment”

“Small business encouragement and support, (I’m passionate about this, I worked at my Grandfather’s insurance shop on the second floor of 34 Wall Street in my teens)”

“Ensuring a reasonable development plan for East Norwalk that provides more affordable housing while maintaining East Norwalk’s village vibe.”

“Communication: Jenn McMurrer has suggested a Common Council newsletter and I agree this is a good idea as working people rarely have time to attend meetings in the evenings.”

“Higher Education: Advancing flexible opportunities, particularly for returning women, career changers, and returning first-gen students.”

Democrats endorse candidates July 24. Republicans make their endorsements July 25.

Kydes

Kydes first ran for the Council in 2013, winning his first election the same year that Democratic candidate Harry Rilling unseated Republican Mayor Richard Moccia.

He served as Planning Committee Chairman from November 2015 to December 2021, continuing as leader when the body was renamed the Economic & Community Development Committee.

He was Council President for two years, starting in November 2017, and was majority leader twice, in 2015-17 and 2019-21.

In December 2020, Kydes surprised Rilling by announcing that he’d formed an exploratory committee for a possible Mayoral run.

The following May, he said, “The support that I have received has been overwhelmingly positive but after much consideration I will be focusing all my efforts on winning the 2023 election for Mayor.”