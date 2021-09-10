McMurrer needed on Common Council
I am writing this letter on behalf of my neighbor, Jenn McMurrer whom I have known personally for many years. I cannot think of a better person to represent us. She is driven, organized, detailed-oriented and a creative problem solver. She is the first person I think of when we need to get something done. But most importantly, she cares deeply about the community and making Norwalk a better place for ALL to thrive in. She will be a relentless advocate for our diverse city. She has already devoted countless hours volunteering to help our community and I know she will continue to work tirelessly if nominated to represent District C on the Common Council.
I sincerely hope Jenn will be nominated to the Council. We need better communication and transparency as decisions are being made – Jenn is uniquely qualified represent us.
Kathy Rudden