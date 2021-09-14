McMurrer tops primary, Kydes and Fairbairn tie for second – recount will determine winners

NORWALK, Conn. — It’s not over in District C, where a recount will be needed to determine whether incumbent John Kydes will retain his Democratic endorsement for a Common Council candidacy.

Kydes and challenger Tyler Fairbairn have tied for second place in the primary.

Jenn McMurrer came in first, by a wide margin. Jennifer McAllister, Kydes chosen running mate, was fourth.

The results, according to Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells, are:

McMurrer 208

Kydes 188

Fairbairn 188

McAllister 175

Those are “tape results,” the count produced by a machine. A hard count is coming. All candidates are subject to the recount.

Kydes, who is seeking a fifth 2-year term on the Council, and McAllister were endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee in July. McMurrer and Fairbairn obtained enough signatures to force a primary, which some Republicans, notably Bryan Meek and Drew Todd, charged would be a waste of money, unlikely to change anything.

Wells did not say when a recount would occur.

McMurrer and Fairbairn have won Working Families Party endorsements, so they will be on the ballot no matter what.

“I am so grateful for all the people who came out to support us! This was the reason we wanted to primary to open it up to more people,” McMurrer said in an email. “How lucky are we in district C to have so many people who want to serve. East Norwalk won tonight!”

“I could not be more excited for Jenn. There is no one running for office this year that has worked or will work harder than she has,” Fairbairn said. “That we’re within the recount number is unsurprising, and I look forward to hearing the results.”

This story will be updated.