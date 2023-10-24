MCT presents ‘Clybourne Park’

In Bruce Norris’ 2010 play Clybourne Park, tensions accompanying a Black couple’s 1959 home purchase in an all-white Chicago neighborhood resurface fifty years later when the area, now predominately Black, faces new gentrification. The two-act work, which won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2012 Tony Award for Best Play, will be performed by Broadway and local actors under direction of Pamela Hill at Music Theater of Connecticut MainStage Nov. 3-19, on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

A news release put forth a schedule of special performances and talkbacks:

Saturday Nov. 4, 8 p.m. Opening Night

Friday Nov.10, 8 p.m. Pride Night

Saturday Nov. 11, 2 p.m. Talkback with Dr. Sharon J. White

Friday Nov. 17, 8 p.m. Norwalk High School Theatre Department Fundraiser and Talkback with Dr. Sharon J. White

Saturday Nov.18, 2 p.m. Talkback with Dr. Sharon J. Whiten

Get tickets at http://www.musictheatreofct.com/clybourne-park or by calling (203) 454-3883. They cost $45-$60 plus fees. Music Theater of Connecticut, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk.