Quantcast

MCT presents ‘Clybourne Park’

By


In Bruce Norris’ 2010 play Clybourne Park, tensions accompanying a Black couple’s 1959 home purchase in an all-white Chicago neighborhood resurface fifty years later when the area, now predominately Black, faces new gentrification.  The two-act work, which won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2012 Tony Award for Best Play, will be performed by Broadway and local actors under direction of Pamela Hill at Music Theater of Connecticut MainStage Nov. 3-19, on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

A news release put forth a schedule of special performances and talkbacks:

  • Saturday Nov. 4, 8 p.m. Opening Night
  • Friday Nov.10, 8 p.m. Pride Night
  • Saturday Nov. 11, 2 p.m. Talkback with Dr. Sharon J. White
  • Friday Nov. 17, 8 p.m. Norwalk High School Theatre Department Fundraiser and Talkback with Dr. Sharon J. White
  • Saturday Nov.18, 2 p.m. Talkback with Dr. Sharon J. Whiten

Get tickets at http://www.musictheatreofct.com/clybourne-park or by calling (203) 454-3883.  They cost $45-$60 plus fees.  Music Theater of Connecticut, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

‘BJs’ development goes kaput: Approval has expired, Norwalk P&Z says

Read More

Man dies in single-car accident at end of Route 7 connector

NRG sells Manresa Island to Argent Ventures

Engineers praise Norwalk wastewater treatment plant; critics differ

Norwalk political notes: Mushak exits; Federal thoughts

Advertisement


Recent Comments

Advertisement