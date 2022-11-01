Meek alleges Dem majority cuts public out of conversation

Lone Republican accuses Council of ‘contempt for anyone who dares participate’

NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council member Bryan Meek sees a larger pattern in Council President Tom Livingston (D-District E) refusing his recent request to include an item on the Council agenda. “We have a government firmly in place and mostly unchallenged that does not want the public involved,” Meek said.

Meek, a Republican appointed to represent District D, submitted a resolution for the agenda of the Sept. 27 Council meeting; it pertained to the City’s long-standing high profile lawsuit against real estate broker Jason Milligan. Livingston denied the request. Since the resolution called for a public hearing on the lawsuit, Meek contended that the public was therefore denied its chance to weigh in.

Citizens have since been able to speak about the situation swirling around Milligan. But Meek has broadened his criticism, accusing Livingston, the Council majority, City leaders and administrators of a broad practice of stonewalling public involvement in Norwalk’s civic affairs. “All meetings and outreach are set up as a pretense for the appearance that the public is welcome,” Meek told NancyOnNorwalk. “But all the actions and inactions clearly demonstrate contempt for anyone who dares participate.”

He alleges the practice has become “institutionalized” under the Democratic administration.

Council practice ‘for years’

Milligan has been accused of unfair trade practices in his purchase of properties slated to become part of Wall Street Place phases II and III, often called “POKO.” The City has declined to comment on any matters involving the lawsuit, keeping details confidential as it seeks millions of dollars in damages from the alleged 2018 violation of a Land Disposition Agreement (LDA).

Meek’s drafted resolution called for the Council to set a public hearing to publicly discuss and vote on Milligan’s latest settlement offer. The resolution was “rejected under the guise of it impacting current matters of litigation,” Meek said Sept. 23. On Monday, he said the info came from Livingston.

Under Council Rule 22, the public is restrained from speaking on anything that is not on a Council meeting’s agenda. The Council President sets the meeting agenda, reportedly with input from Committee chairpersons. Meek said the rule “prohibits members of the public from discussing anything the council president does not want discussed at a public meeting.”

Rule 22 states:

To encourage public participation, a period will be set aside for public comment before the start of the meeting’s business on items to be taken up at the meeting. Each speaker will be limited to three minutes and the comments must address an item on the agenda. Committee Chairs are encouraged to adopt this practice. If a member of the public wishes to submit information electronically or otherwise in writing, it shall be made a part of the record.

“One person and one person alone gets to say what the public is allowed to talk about,” Meek wrote. “Past minorities were at least able to have some say via the placement of resolutions in the Council packets.”

“The Council president constructs the agenda after consulting with committee chairs. This has been Council practice for as long as I have been on the Council, and presumably long before. It is also the practice for most, if not all, boards and commissions in the city,” Livingston wrote Monday.

He said, “There is a process for individual council members to add an item to the agenda during a meeting. For reasons I can only surmise, Bryan chose not to follow that process.”

It would require a two-thirds majority vote for a Council member to add an item to the agenda during a meeting.

Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms said he agrees with Meek: a proposed resolution should be included in the Council agenda and be voted upon, no matter that it pertains to a pending lawsuit.

Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez did not respond to an email on the topic.

Coppola: Confidentiality is part of the settlement process

On Sept. 28, in an email chain which he forwarded to the press, Meek sought a legal opinion about the Council rules from Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola. Meek subsequently provided Coppola’s legal opinion, labeled “confidential attorney-client communication,” to the press.

Coppola, in the opinion dated Oct. 7, took issue with Meek inclusion of Milligan’s settlement offer in the draft resolution. Coppola said that some of Milligan’s “background information” was “not accurate.” Milligan had “misleadingly” presented “multiple legal matters in the pending litigation as undisputed,” when the judge has ruled in the City and Redevelopment Agency’s favor, according to Coppola. By discussing the settlement offer in public, the City would be “participating in confusing the public at best and misleading the public at worst,” Coppola wrote.

It would also be impossible to discuss the settlement offer without revealing confidential attorney-client privilege communications, Coppola wrote, warning that revealing the offer would have “significant adverse prejudicial effect” on a possible settlement and on prosecuting the case. Federal and State laws “are fundamentally founded on the long-standing judicial principle that maintenance of confidentiality within the sphere of settlement negotiations are necessary to foster settlement,” Coppola wrote.

Coppola told Meek that Council members do not have an unfettered right to add action items to the Council agenda. “The operative Council by-laws indicate that Items submitted to the City Clerk for inclusion of the Agenda are subject to exception taken {by the} Council President or Committee involved.”

Coppola’s opinion continued, “I am not aware of any widespread debate among Council membership about the ability of the Council President and Chairman of the Committee involved to take exception to requests for placement of Action Items on the Agenda.”

The Council could change its bylaws to take that power away from the Council President if it wished, he said.

Additionally, the City Law Department is “the proper party to make a request to put an item of this nature on the Agenda,” Coppola said, citing a 1991 opinion issued by then- Corporation Counsel Donald F. Reid. He quoted the opinion as saying, “it is inappropriate for individual members of the Council to unilaterally assert themselves into the operation and administration of the City to the extent that such functions, powers and duties have been so delegated.”

Coppola cited multiple legal cases and Mason’s Rules to support his opinion.

“I stopped reading the citations after the first one that came from a criminal case involving a sexual assault of a minor. I’m no jurist, but I think I’d look around for some other citation to lead off support of my opinion with,” Meek said.

Coppola also referred to the City’s Code of Ethics, which applies to Common Council members. It states that a

City officer “shall not disclose confidential City information other than in accordance with established City procedures or with appropriate authorization from the City.”

Requests restricted to those ‘blessed by majority rule’?

Meek alleged that Coppola said he couldn’t get an opinion from the Law Department despite “the plain language on the charter which says ANY member of the council can seek legal opinion.”

In an email exchange Meek provided to the press, Coppola initially said he’d provide the opinion but requested that Meek send future requests directly to him rather than create confusion by sending them to everyone in the law department.

On Oct. 10, Coppola said it’s Council policy for members to make such requests through Committee chairpersons.

That violates the City Charter, Meek replied. “Absent any ordinance revoking this, I fully expect the Law Department to comply with my requests as an employee of the city.”

He continued, “There is nothing about requesting opinions from counsel having to be blessed by majority rule (via committee chairs installed by majority rule), because it’s common practice not just here but also in surrounding jurisdictions according to counsel.”

Coppola, in a response to NancyOnNorwalk, said the policy “has not and never will prevent any Council member from obtaining a formal legal opinion or legal advice from the Corporation Counsel.”

His full statement:

“Section 63-2(E) of the City Code provides that the Law Department shall render formal opinions and give necessary legal counsel and advice when required by the Common Council or any member thereof, the Mayor or any board, agency, commission or department, and that the Corporation Counsel may require that such requests be in writing. The general policy of the Corporation Counsel is for any board or commission member to make any request for a legal opinion through the respective chair and for any Council member to make any request for a legal opinion through the respective Chair of the Committee for which the opinion is requested or the Council President.

“The requirement is not intended to prevent any Council, board or commission member from being able to obtain a legal opinion, but rather to ensure an orderly process for requesting and issuing legal opinions. This policy helps to ensure: 1) that the respective chair is aware that an opinion has been requested, 2) to allow for appropriate coordination, 3) to avoid multiple Council, board or commission members from requesting legal opinions about the same or similar issues, and 4) to avoid multiple attorneys in the Law Department from separately receiving requests from different Council, board or commission members to provide a legal opinion or advice regarding the same issue(s). The policy has not and never will prevent any Council member from obtaining a formal legal opinion or legal advice from the Corporation Counsel.”

In a follow-up to NancyOnNorwalk, Meek said, “His opinion on how opinions are requested is also in direct violation of the Charter’s plain language on the subject. He is trying to have it both ways. The bottom line is they don’t want anyone to talk about what they don’t want talked about.

‘Contempt’

Meek, in the Oct. 17 email, said, “I’m looking for the most rapid solution possible for the Poko disaster and our current counsel is clearly not up to the task.”

On Monday, he said, “what the law department offered is only an ‘opinion’. My opinion is this city is losing badly on the legal front nearly everywhere you turn. There is no transparency on the cost beginning with the Mosque and through today.” The legal expenditures and settlements “must be over 8 figures.”

Meek’s criticisms follow Milligan’s Sept. 27 attempt to speak to the Council about Coppola and the legal department, a topic not related to anything on the agenda. Mayor Harry Rilling ruled Milligan out of order, later calling it a “stunt.”

Since then, Milligan and others have had their say, in a public comments period held at the Oct. 17 joint meeting of the Council and Norwalk Redevelopment Agency.

Meek said he’d gotten them that opportunity, asking the City Clerk to reissue the agenda because public comments hadn’t been on it.

On Monday, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews, said, “It has been the practice of the Common Council for Special Meetings to include only the item the meeting was called to address. … In this instance, Mr. Meek requested public comment be added to the agenda and the Common Council President concurred. The item was added.”

She provided nine Council Special Meeting agendas to show that not including public comment is a “practice.” The oldest agenda was from Nov. 4, 2020, the most recent from Feb. 15.

While Meek characterizes the alleged “contempt for anyone who dares participate” as “institutionalized,” he also said it may not be intentional.

He wrote, “Sending out broken links, non-conforming agendas, unheralded policy decisions, figuring out zoom technical issues 30 months later, using covid for excuses to skip out on public meetings while mingling at fundraisers, putting out press releases that climate change is causing the drought, nothing to do with 30,000 more toilets being used, while ignoring the sewage spills, etc… I could go on but these have just become normalized / acceptable behaviors.”

