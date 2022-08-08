Meek highlights no-bid $125K contract

NORWALK, Conn. — Bryan Meek, a Republican recently appointed to serve on the Common Council, would like the public to know about a $125,000 no-bid contract approved by his Democratic colleagues.

“I’m writing my own story about the local press ignoring the recent no bid contract being awarded to a company owned by the mayor’s political donors,” Meek said in an email to NancyOnNorwalk. “…Any comments?”

The company in question is associated with $500 in donations to Mayor Harry Rilling’s 2021 campaign for reelection and $250 in his 2019 campaign. Rilling raised more than $155,000 in 2021 and more than $138,000 in 2019.

Rilling wasn’t involved in selecting the vendor, according to Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews. She said it’s “foolish” to suggest otherwise.

Meek, in April, promised to “figuratively” “put a fork in the Mayor’s eye,” should he be appointed by District D Republicans to replace Tom Keegan on the Council, that he would sit down with reporters he considers to be unbiased and get out the news about the “bodies in the city that need exposure.”

Keegan resigned June 29 to retire to Florida. Meek won the appointment in a 7-5 vote held July 6. It was the evening’s second vote, as the first ballot resulted in a tie.

The Council on July 26 approved a $125,000 agreement with Quality Data Service (QDS) to provide tax assessment software, on a 11-1-0 vote.

“I can’t support any no bid contract for any reason. I just thought something like this should have gone out to bid. So that’s why it’s going to have my ‘no’ vote although I would be happy with some of the improvements that are forecasted,” Meek said.

Later in the meeting, Meek was part of a unanimous vote approving a no-bid $206,000 contract providing social workers for the Norwalk Police Department. He said nothing about the lack of competition.

The City’s procurement guidelines allow for noncompetitive contracts when it’s determined to be in the best interest of the City. If there is only one source for work costing more than $20,000, a written form must be submitted explaining the justification for a no-bid agreement.

Tax Assessor William Ford had submitted a non-competitive procurement justification form to the Council and explained the reasoning behind the no-bid contract at the July 14 Council Finance Committee and on July 26.

Norwalk is the only community in Connecticut using Tyler Technologies for tax assessment software, and this creates problems, Ford said. QDS is used by 90% of Connecticut municipalities and all of the larger cities. It is the only provider handling Connecticut municipalities with 10,000 or more properties to monitor.

“We quite often have some, I’ll say, issues because (Tyler’s) software is very good in accounting, but not very user friendly for assessing and things like that,” Ford said July 14. When the State changes its laws, the software needs to be updated and Norwalk is Tyler’s only customer, so, “At times it becomes difficult to work with them.”

Ford said, “I expect a great efficiency with moving to this on the assessing side. Because currently where you’d have to do three, four screens to get something completed, in the new software, it’s one screen and everything’s done very easily.”

Evergreen Solutions in its recent efficiency study commented that the Tax Assessor’s Office uses two software applications that don’t interface, requiring double input. The office has struggled with staffing.

Ford spoke of the timing in replacing the software. Taxpayers had until Aug. 1 to pay their property taxes without interest and by Aug. 15, “the majority” of payments would be received. Then around Nov. 15 the tax collector would begin preparing to send the next round of bills.

Meek attended the July 14 Finance Committee meeting. He expressed support for the contract and did not question its “no-bid” nature. Instead, he sought to make sure the name of the company was correct.

The QDS contract is the third “no-bid” arrangement recently approved, ahead of Meek’s appointment to the Council.

In June , the Council expanded the contract with City’s auditor, Clifton Larson Allen LLP to allow up to an additional $70,000 of work in the audit of the fiscal year then ending.

, the Council expanded the contract with City’s auditor, Clifton Larson Allen LLP to allow up to an additional $70,000 of work in the audit of the fiscal year then ending. In March, the Council approved a $65,000 contract with Kiva for a small business and entrepreneurship loan program. This was funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Quality Data Services’ CEO donated $250. The company bought $250 of advertising in a book, a standard campaign fundraising tool.

NancyOnNorwalk could find no record of Clifton Larson donating to a Rilling campaign. Kiva is a federal nonprofit.

On Sunday, Woods Matthews, City spokesperson, released this statement:

“The City followed proper procurement in the awarding of the contract. The City Assessor provided written justification for the sole source procurement. As our process prescribes, that justification was vetted and approved by the purchasing agent, the Legal Department, the Common Council Finance Committee and the overwhelming majority of the Common Council. Quality Data Services (QDS) serves 159 out of of the 169 municipalities in CT, as QDS is uniquely qualified when it comes to specialized software for Connecticut Tax Assessment needs. The 10 municipalities that do not use QDS have populations which are much smaller and have less complex assessment needs than Norwalk.

“The Mayor is not involved in any part of the procurement process, and was not involved in this award in any way. To suggest otherwise is foolish. It’s incredibly important to ensure there is no conflict of interest in our city’s procurement process. Procurement is an essential part of ensuring that community services are delivered effectively and any Common Council member who is unfamiliar with the process should familiarize themselves in detail. We would also advise Mr. Meek to refer to the non-competitive procurement justification memo attached to the Council agenda for further details about the contract.”

Rilling, in a Sunday statement, said:

“While I welcome different perspectives and robust discussion on the Common Council, it’s become patently clear that Mr. Meek has a political agenda. I hope that he is able to conduct himself in a dignified manner, as modeled by his predecessors, former Common Council Members Tom Keegan and Doug Hempstead, who always put public service and the community’s best interest first and never resorted to tactics such as personal or political attacks.”

‘Trivial’

Meek, in an Aug. 1 email, asked why NancyOnNorwalk would write about “complaints about $50 legal donations, among other trivial items, made to other campaigns by retired women in Rowayton” but not “6 figure contracts with almost no scope of work or details.”

In November 2019, Ed Camacho filed a complaint with the state, accusing Mayoral candidate Lisa Brinton’s campaign of violations of state campaign finance laws. Meek was the treasurer.

Five days later, Camacho withdrew the complaint. That was one day after the election.

Brinton said in June 2020 that the complaint had been a “witch hunt” from a campaign that was afraid of her grassroots effort. Mayor Harry Rilling, who won the election handily, replied that the complaint was dropped because her treasurer asked for that to happen. Meek was in tears and afraid for his livelihood, Rilling said. Meek called that description of their conversation “laughable.”

