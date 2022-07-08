Meek wins second vote to replace Keegan on Norwalk Common Council

NORWALK, Conn. — Bryan Meek will fill the Common Council seat now vacated by Tom Keegan, having narrowly won a Republican Town Committee election held Wednesday.

Conservation Commission member Matthew Merluzzi and Meek, a former Board of Education member, tied 6-6 in the first vote, according to Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms. Meek prevailed 7-5 in the second try.

“I look forward to Matt’s continued work on Conservation and collaborating with him on Norwalk issues,” Meek said in a Thursday email. “We will miss Mr. Keegan and have big shoes to fill. I want to thank the electors who took part in our process, but want to give the most thanks to a mentor and person I consider a friend, Tommy Keegan.”

“While I’m no doubt slightly disappointed to have not won, I’m also happy with having Bryan in that seat. I also hope that it leads to future cooperation between the independents and Republicans in Norwalk,” Merluzzi said in an email.

Meek is close to Lisa Brinton, having served as treasurer on her two Mayoral campaigns and her Political Action Committee (PAC) UDrive (Unaffiliated, Democrat, Republican and Independent Voters Engaged). When she founded Independents for Norwalk last year, he donated $1,000.

On Thursday, Brinton offered Meek advice in an email she copied to NancyOnNorwalk, apparently unintentionally: “Fly below the radar, be really nice this summer. Hold your powder til this fall when folks are back from vacation,” she wrote.

“I believe there are things that Bryan wants to address with the Rilling Administration,” Brinton explained in a follow-up email to NoN. “I just thought he should wait until the fall, when residents are back from vacation and paying attention.” The vote was held at a Republican Town Committee meeting, open to the public. Twenty RTC members were eligible to vote.

Norwalk Republicans have taken a shellacking in recent elections. Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling has cruised to reelection four times and in 2015, Democrats took over control of the Common Council, with 11 seats on the 15-member board. There’s only been one Republican on the Council since November 2017 and none on the Board of Education since November 2019.

Keegan resigned June 29 to retire to Florida. He was in his second 2-year term in the unenviable role as sole Republican on the Council.

Meek’s tenure is likely to be quite a change from Keegan.

In April, speaking to District D Republicans in what turned out to be an invalid vote for the seat, Meek began his comments by promising to “put a fork in the Mayor’s eye,” should he be appointed to replace Keegan.

“I’d like to see somebody on our Council that fights for our interests, our goals,” even if it’s only one vote of 15, and that Republicans need to think about a slate for next year’s municipal election in hopes of getting Republican values back into the city,” he said. “Let’s pause and think about what we want to do. Do we want to go up there into the Council and talk to the Mayor or do you want to stick a fork in his eye? I want to stick a fork in his eye. OK? Figuratively.”

On June 28, at Keegan’s last Council meeting, Rilling and all 11 Democratic Council members present lavished him with praise and affection.

Rilling called Keegan “a real team player who disagreed when he felt he needed to but he did it with class.” Council Majority Leader Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) said she admired Keegan’s integrity, honesty, and curiosity and called him “a model of collaboration and cooperation,” who brought respect to the job and was “a model of you know how to make this work.”

“You’re my favorite Republican,” Council member Dominique Johnson (D-At Large) said. “…You gave me hope that we can do this even in these times where everything gets so partisan.”

“There will never ever be a Republican that a whole bunch of Democrats loves more than Tom Keegan. Now, we love (Town Clerk) Rick McQuaid, but we don’t love him more than we love you,” said Council member Nicol Ayers (D-District A).

In April, Carl Dickens vied with Meek for the seat. Meek won a decided victory, only to have McQuaid say it didn’t count because Keegan hadn’t resigned.

Dickens opted not to try again, saying it was up to the same RTC members who chose Meek over him, 12-6, and he couldn’t see that anything has changed

Merluzzi had indicated interest in the seat in April but withdrew.

In prepared remarks to the RTC Wednesday, Merluzzi said he’d reluctantly put his name back into the ring. He’d originally thought Meek would be a fine choice as, “He’s a loud voice and I think that a loud voice is possibly a good risk reward for us at the moment. However, I did run for councilman in 2021, and so was persuaded to give it a shot as a kind of gentler voice for the Republican party in Norwalk.”

He said, “To gain back power in Norwalk we need to engage the center of the political spectrum. The message that we need to push has to be local in nature and it has to engage and win over the middle. That means we need to win over moderate democrats if we want to gain back power in Norwalk.”

Wilms on Thursday cited Meek’s “extensive” experience in City government as Parking Authority chairman from 2008 to 2014 and his service on the Board of Education from 2015 to 2019.

“He will be ready on Day 1 to fully contribute on the Council,” Wilms wrote. “Furthermore he will bring his strong financial background to bear during budget season.”

Meek has a Master’s Degree in Tax Law/Taxation from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, according to his LinkedIn page. He is owner of Cranbury Tax Associates and is Senior Product Issues Manager for Oracle.

“Norwalk needs new and fresh perspectives, and Bryan will not hesitate to speak his mind,” Wilms said. “We thank Matt for having stepped forward as a candidate. He will continue his fine service on the Conservation Commission and look forward to his future endeavors.”

In April, Meek said he is not committed to running for the seat next year, but “what I am committed to is getting two Republicans elected to the Council out of District D like we always had.” If Republicans don’t get the two Council seats next year, “The city’s done.”

He didn’t reply to a Thursday email asking if he might run next year.

Meek lauded Keegan, writing, “Besides his efforts on the council, few will forget his leadership on the Cranbury PTO. A retirement well deserved! When the last brick is laid on the new Cranbury ES, no one should forget who kept the ball rolling to get it done.”