Memorial Day; Maritime Aquarium; a documentary on Zoom

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Honoring veterans

Norwalk’s annual Memorial Day Parade, “Honor Our Veterans-Support Our Troops,” will start at Veterans Park, 42 Seaview Avenue at 10 a.m. on Monday May 30 according to a press release. The parade will march north on Fort Point Street, turn right onto Van Zant, left onto East Avenue, and proceed north to Norwalk Green. A classic C-130 tactical airplane will fly overhead around 10:30, courtesy of the CT Air National Guard.

There’s a parade route map at Norwalk Boat Ramp to 2 Park Street, Norwalk, CT – Google Maps. More parade details are here.

Then on Tuesday May 31 between 1:30 and 2 p.m., a tractor trailer led by a motorcycle escort will deliver “The Wall that Heals” to Veterans Park This seven-foot high, 375-foot long replica of Washington D.C.’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial contains engravings of more than 58,000 fallen servicemen’s names, listed by day of casualty. 157 Fairfield County residents are named, including 18 Norwalkers.

The wall’s opening ceremony at Veterans Park on Thursday June 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. will feature remarks by Navy Cross/Purple Heart recipient Robin L. Montgomery, The Wall That Heals Norwalk Committee Chair Joseph S. Kendy Jr., and Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling. Music from Brien McMahon’s music department and a “Parade of Wreaths” will complement the proceedings.

Following the opening ceremony, the wall will be open for viewing around the clock through 2 p.m. Monday June 5. LED lighting will enable nighttime viewing. Full details including a schedule of attendant activities is here.

Fluttering through outdoor exhibit

Up to 20 species of live South American butterflies will frolic in the air at “Flutter Zone,” an outdoor walk-through exhibit opening this Saturday May 28 at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk. Attendees will watch caterpillars turn into butterflies, and will learn how butterflies, moths and other pollinators fertilize the seeds of plants that are the basis of our everyday necessities.

“Flutter Fun,” a staffed activity station for youngsters will offer butterfly-related crafts and educational explorations.

“The memorable encounters in ‘Flutter Zone’ exemplify the ‘summer of wonder’ experiences that guests will discover here in our exhibits, programs and special events,” said Exhibits Director Tom Frankie. “There’s really nothing more magical than immersing yourself in a space that’s alive with beautiful ethereal butterflies. And that experience is heightened more when they alight on you. As with our ‘Jiggle A Jelly’ exhibit, there’s an emotion involved, a commitment stirred, by physical connections – even with creatures as delicate as butterflies and jellyfish.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to invite our guests outside again to the courtyard and to take in the natural beauty along the Norwalk River,” he continued. “And we’re especially excited to present these exotic butterflies, which have been popular with guests in previous summers, but now to also include a serious ‘call to action’ message for protecting these important creatures.”

“Flutter Zone” will be in effect until Monday Sep. 5, and is free with Aquarium admission.

Unitarian offering

Ideologies clash, and life-affecting decisions intersect in On The Divide, an intense 90-minute documentary shot in McAllen, Texas, at the last abortion clinic on the U.S./Mexico border. The seldom-seen 2021 film, a Tribeca Festival Official Selection rated 8.8 on IMDb, will air online at 7 p.m. Tuesday May 31, according to a news release from sponsor The Unitarian Church in Westport. A 30-minute Zoom discussion will follow the screening.

Register here.

Address questions to Beth Cliff at (203) 227-7205 ext. 16 or email [email protected]