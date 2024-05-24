Memorial Day parade plan

Norwalk’s 2024 Memorial Day Parade will march at 10 a.m.on Monday, May 27 from Veterans Park, 42 Seaview Avenue, to the Town Green on East Avenue. U.S. Army Veteran Richard Olson, Commander of Norwalk’s American Legion Post 12, is the parade’s Grand Marshal.

According to a press release, this will be the third year that a C-130 military transport plane is scheduled to fly over the parade route around 10:30 AM, courtesy of the 103rd Airlift Wing/118 Airlift Squadron of the CT Air National Guard.

Norwalk Veterans Memorial Committee members and Mayor Harry Rilling will march to the beat of the Brien McMahon High School Marching Senators and the Norwalk High School Marching Bears, plus bands from Nathan Hale, Ponus Ridge, Roton and West Rocks Middle Schools.