Memorial for Bill Collins set for Oct. 8

NORWALK, Conn. —A “celebration of life” memorial service for late Norwalk Mayor Bill Collins is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8 at the Maritime Aquarium. You can attend in person or via Zoom.

“The service will feature remembrances of Bill’s life from his family and his wide circle of friends that will celebrate his remarkable activities and his lasting achievements as a state legislator, Norwalk Mayor, statewide advocate for progressive issues, op ed columnist, and international traveler,” a news release said.

Collins, 87, died in July in a car accident. Norwalk’s Mayor from 1977 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1987, Collins was a tremendous leader of the city and a great champion of The Maritime Aquarium, the Aquarium said in a news release.

“We owe the establishment of The Maritime Aquarium to Bill’s visionary leadership as mayor of Norwalk at the time,” Jason Patlis, president and CEO of The Maritime Aquarium said.

A Zoom link for the memorial will be publicized in the week prior to the event, this week’s news release said.

“Members of the public wishing to attend in person are requested to RSVP in advance by sending an email either to former Norwalk Mayor Alex Knopp ([email protected]) or to Kay Anderson ([email protected]), who are working with Bill’s family to plan the event,” the release said.

Light refreshments will be served.

“The Maritime Aquarium was a crowning achievement of Bill’s terms as Mayor and a signature landmark for his nationally-recognized urban preservation project of the SoNo District,” the release said. “The Aquarium has generously donated its space for the memorial.”