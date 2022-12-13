Menorah lighting ceremonies planned

NORWALK, Conn. — The Chabad Schneerson Center plans to light up area towns with Community Menorah Lighting Ceremonies:

You’ll find “Chanukah Wonderland” in the SoNo Collection’s Magnificent Room on Sunday Dec.18 from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., according to a news release. Everyone is invited to come down and take part in crafting, menorah decorating, and other activities. There will be music and a reading corner, and dreidels and gelt for all. The Menorah Lighting will be at 3:30.

Reserve crafts in advance at The Chabad Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, CT | www.schneersoncenter.org, or by calling (203) 635-4118.

Chanukah Wonderland is sponsored by the Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, CT and Beth Israel Chabad. The SoNo Collection is at 100 North Water Street in Norwalk.

Everyone will be welcome when Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht of Beth Israel Chabad and Rabbi Levi Stone light the Menorah on Norwalk City Hall’s front lawn at 5 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 21, marking the fourth light of the eight-day Chanukah festival, according to a news release. Live music will fill the air, Mayor Rilling will be there, and everyone will get pre-packaged Chanukah gelt, Chanukah cookies and dreidels. There’s no charge to attend. City Hall is located at 125 East Avenue. For more info, call (203) 247-6289.

The original Westport Menorah, now in its fifteenth year will be lit in a ceremony at Compo Acres Shopping Center (Trader Joe’s parking lot) on Monday Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. according to a news release. There will be live music, gelt, and dreidels. Everyone is welcome, and there’s no charge to attend. Rabbi Hecht of Beth Israel Chabad and Rabbi Levi Stone of the Chabad Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, CT will lead the proceedings. Trader Joe’s is located at 400 Post Road East, Westport. For more information call (203) 635-4118 or visit www.schneersoncenter.org.

A free outdoor Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Wilton Town Green, marking the second light of the eight-day Chanukah festival, will be led by Chabad Schneerson Center Director M.C. Rabbi Levi Stone and Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht of Beth Israel Chabad at 5:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 19. Live music will ring out, and Wilton elected officials will be there, according to a news release. Pre-packaged Chanukah gelt & Chanukah cookies, doughnuts and dreidels will be shared by all. Co-sponsors are the Schneerson Center & Beth Israel Chabad. Wilton Town Green is located off of Old Ridgefield Road. Get more info at (203) 635-4118.

Everyone is invited to the outdoor Menorah Lighting Ceremony at Weston Shopping Center on Tuesday Dec. 20 at 6:15 p.m. where Chabad Schneerson Center Co-Directors M.C. Rabbi Levi & Chanie Stone, attended by Weston elected officials, will mark the third light of the eight-day Chanukah festival. According to a news release, the free event will feature live music, and all attendees will enjoy pre-packaged Chanukah gelt, Chanukah cookies, doughnuts and dreidels. The celebration’s co-sponsors are the Schneerson Center & Beth Israel Chabad. Weston Shopping Center is located at 190 Weston Road. Get more info at (203) 635-4118.