Menorah lighting planned for Thursday at Stew Leonard’s

A menorah lighting in 2021. (Stew Leonard’s)

Beth Israel Chabad’s Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht will light an 18-foot Menorah at Stew Leonard’s’ 32nd annual Chanukah celebration on Thursday Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

A news release promises live holiday music and complimentary pre-packaged Kosher refreshments for all, including hot potato latkes, traditional dreidels, and chocolate gelt.

Mayor Harry Rilling is expected to attend, accompanied by “Westport dignitaries.” Stew Leonard’s is located at 100 Westport Avenue in Norwalk.