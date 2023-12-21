Meyer-Mitchell relaunches Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education

An influential Norwalk social media outlet has ceased operations, only to have its founder recreate it with hopes of assisting the community.

Norwalk Parents for Education, a Facebook page launched by Barbara Meyer-Mitchell in 2014 and then continued by a trio of other administrators when she joined the Board of Education, closed suddenly Dec. 10, without explanation.

Meyer-Mitchell has started a new Facebook page by the same name.

“I am deeply grateful to Meghan Hopkins, Shiloh Martin-Adam, and Jessica Garnett for keeping the group such a useful and informative resource for so many years,” Meyer-Mitchell said. “Social media can be fraught, especially with our society so polarized. However, it remains a useful tool to quickly connect people to each other and to information. We hope that by putting together a new and diverse team, we can hand this resource on to the next generation of parent leaders so that they can engage in the important work of school improvement.”

Barbara Meyer-Mitchell. (Contributed)

NPFE had become a force in Norwalk education, a page where parents organized to advocate for their desires and shared information, in a sometimes-combative way. It had grown to 5,500 members.

Garnett said, “While we understand public curiosity, the Admins will not be making any comments regarding the decision to close the page. This was an incredibly thoughtful and difficult decision on our part. We were grateful for the opportunity to administer the page and to move the conversations around education forward in Norwalk.”

As of Tuesday night, the new group has 569 members. The page includes many data-driven posts from Meyer-Mitchell, such as budget documents, and announcements about events.

Meyer-Mitchell touts the diversity of the administrative group she has assembled: Amariz Videz, Paul Zeidan, Romney Donald, Diana Paladino and herself.

“Our admin group has members with children at all levels of schools, both political parties, is multilingual, and brings specific skills to the table that will enhance our ability to provide a balanced, safe, and productive group for all of the diverse parents, students and staff in our city,” Meyer-Mitchell said.

From left, Paul Zeidan, Romney Donald and Amariz Videz. (Contributed)

Videz is a family outreach worker doing case management for Domus Kids. She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2021.

“The previous group was an important resource to the community,” Videz said. “It’s unfortunate that the previous one shutdown, but there is a responsibility to keep it going. I’m looking forward to servicing the community as we tried to rebuild the resource. We want this group to be one that is a safe space for parents to share and receive support and information.”

Paladino is a Republican Town Committee member with children at Marvin Elementary.

Diana Paladino.(Contributed)

“I was approached to assist with the relaunch of this new page and I hope that I can ensure a safe and informative page for new and current parents and community members. As an admin/moderator I’m dedicated to the page being respectful, kind and informational and being part of a new generation of parents committed to NPS & our community,” she said.

Zeidan is a high school Special Education and Social Studies teacher in New York who has lived in Norwalk for 12 years and is a School Governance Council member.

“The new page will be transparent, as nonpartisan as can be, designed to inform parents and the community,” Zeidan said.

Donald recently earned a Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and works part-time as a licensed professional counselor associate and full-time at a tech company, she said. She’s a single parent to a NPS seventh grader and has lived in Norwalk for more than seven years.

“I decided to join the parents’ Facebook page admin team because I believe in the significance of raising awareness and exchanging resources with fellow parents seeking guidance. Having a sense of community is crucial, especially when navigating challenges. You never know who might have encountered similar situations, and this collective sharing can significantly alleviate feelings of isolation and stress,” Donald said.

Why social media?

“Parenting is not easy, and it is time consuming,” Meyer-Mitchell said. “Parents can’t attend every meeting or stay on top of every initiative in Norwalk Public Schools. It has to be a team effort, and sometimes it is easier for information to come to you at home through social media.”

“Facebook groups like this are important in addressing significant issues that impact parents, guardians, and children by fostering a sense of collective advocacy for positive change,” Donald said. “They allow parents/guardians to discuss challenges and share strategies for overcoming them, creating a space where members feel comfortable seeking advice. Overall, it’s a great way to build a sense of community by providing a platform to share events, express concerns, offer solutions, and provide support.”

Paladino said she was sorry to see the NPFE page close.

“I have no knowledge as to why but am appreciative of the work put in by all the admins/moderators over the years. It’s a huge undertaking and volunteer effort. Their dedication made the page a valuable resource for our community, providing guidance, resources, and connections. As my children first began their school journey in Norwalk, the page played a crucial role, and I’m truly thankful for the resource,” she said.

“When my children first entered Norwalk Public Schools, there were significant challenges, and parents had to engage heavily for a decade to get the schools to the point they are now,” Meyer-Mitchell said. “Norwalk’s Special Education services had received failing reports for twelve years, there were massive budget cuts that closed the libraries and caused layoffs and overcrowding. I am proud of the work our parent community has done to improve so many things for our students and faculty. However, the interruption of the pandemic has caused many challenges, with more student needs and less parent engagement. I hope that by providing this group we can support parents and students to find the help and answers they need, and that we can unite behind the continual improvement of our schools.”

Diana Paladino is a Chapman Hyperlocal Media Board member.