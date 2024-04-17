Miami man charged in reported sexual assault

A Norwalk Police investigation into a sexual assault complaint netted results this month with Fran Garcia-Pineda being extradited from Florida and charged in the assault, a news release said.

Fran Rene Garcia-Pineda, 31, of Miami, Florida. (Norwalk Police Department)

Arrested: Fran Rene Garcia-Pineda, 31, of 781 NW 112th St., Miami, Florida

Charges: Sex Assault in the Third Degree

Bond: $150,000

Court: April 17

Detective Patrick English began investigating the complaint on June 6 and identified Garcia-Pineda as the suspect, police said. He learned that Garcia-Pineda was in Miami and “an extraditable arrest warrant was issued by Stamford Superior Court. Detective English worked with a Norwalk Police Officer assigned to the United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force to help arrest Garcia-Pineda.”

The task force took Garcia-Pineda into custody April 4. He was extradited to Norwalk on Tuesday.