Milestone for Maritime Aquarium’s newest seal

By Paul M. Lanning

Sono moves into Pinniped Cove

(Maritime Aquarium)

NORWALK, Conn. — Sono, the Maritime Aquarium’s newborn seal, and his mom Gracie have been moved to Pinniped Cove, the Aquarium’s huge 160,000 gallon bi-level habitat.  During his transition, according to a news release, Sono may not always be visible. The Cove’s other six harbor seals will be “off exhibit” while Sono adjusts to life in the giant tank.

“We’re very happy with how Sono has developed over the past few weeks,” said Associate Director of Animal Husbandry Rachel Stein. “He’s grown big enough to haul out of the water which makes us confident he is ready to enter Pinniped Cove, yet is still small enough that Gracie will be able to help him make this adjustment.” 

The Aquarium’s regular seal training demonstration schedule will continue daily at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.  To get ongoing info about Sono’s progress, follow The Maritime Aquarium on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Mother and baby seal in captivity, moving into giant tank at Maritime Aquarium.
(Maritime Aquarium)

