Mill Hill haunting scheduled; golfing to support Meals On Wheels; book discussion to focus on immigrant

Get your tickets for Mill Hill haunting

Golf tourney will benefit Norwalk Senior Center

'One Book' library Zoom session to focus on Mexican-American's tale

The 11th season of “A Haunting at Mill Hill,” the Norwalk Historical Society’s lantern-lit graveyard tour at Mill Hill Park has been announced. Encounters with such apparitions as a mysterious grave digger, a murderous husband, and a lonely hat maker will accompany true tales of death and destruction wrought by these and other shadowy characters. The tour will be capped by a photo op at the “Hauntagram Photo Booth.”

The schedule for the one-hour tour is:

Friday Oct. 15 and Friday Oct. 29th at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 16 and Saturday Oct. 30 at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Mill Hill Park is located at 2 East Ave., Norwalk. Signs will direct attendees to the parking area across the street.

Flashlights are recommended. The tour is not recommended for children 8 and under.

Tickets must be bought in advance at www.MillHillHaunt.com or at www.NorwalkHistoricalSociety.org. Early bird pricing through October 14 is $18 for adults and teens, and $15 for kids ages 8-12. After Oct. 14, it’s $20 for adults and teens, and $18 for kids aged 8-12. Net proceeds are said to support the Norwalk Historical Society’s education programs and cultural exhibits. The Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Face masks must be worn inside during check-in, regardless of vaccination status. The tour and refreshments will be outdoors.

“A Haunting at Mill Hill” special effects are credited to George Holomakoff and Greg Kling, Sponsors are Collins Funeral Home and M.F. DiScala/Sedona Group.

Scrambling for seniors

“Fore the Seniors,” a scramble format golf tournament to benefit the Norwalk Senior Center and Meals on Wheels, is planned for Monday Oct. 4 at Oak Hills Golf Course located on Fillow Street, according to a press release promising “several opportunities for prizes including a chance to win a car for a hole-in-one.”

Check-in and breakfast will be at 8 a.m., the shotgun start will be at 9, and luncheon at Dry Dock’s Smokin’ Aces at Oak Hills will wrap things up. Registration is at Golf (norwalkseniors.org). The cost is $650 per foursome, or $175 per individual. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Address questions to the Senior Center’s Executive Director Beatrix Lane at [email protected] or (203) 847-3115, ext. 103.

Meals on Wheels’ daily food deliveries are a lifeline for homebound Norwalkers. The Norwalk Senior Center’s stated mission is to foster “personal independence, healthy aging, social connection and lifetime learning” among citizens aged 55 and up.

The tournament’s many generous sponsors include Fairfield County Bank, City Wide Building & Maintenance Solutions, Café Agave, and the special Hole-in-One Prize Sponsor Karl Chevrolet.

Book group online

Norwalk Public Library’s “One Book One Community” Zoom discussion group will be open to the public 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday Oct.7, according to a press release. The topic will be Marcelo Hernandez Castillo’s well-reviewed memoir Children of the Land, in which Mexican-born Castillo, who entered the U.S. with his parents at age five, recalls his often-difficult journey from undocumented status to earning a Master’s degree at University of Michigan.

The discussion will be led by:

Dr. Alexandra Estrella , Norwalk Public Schools Superintendent

, Norwalk Public Schools Superintendent Diana Carpio , Norwalk Board of Education Vice President

, Norwalk Board of Education Vice President James Martinez , Norwalk Public Schools Director of School Counseling

, Norwalk Public Schools Director of School Counseling Lucia Rilling , Norwalk First Lady

, Norwalk First Lady Edwin Camacho , Norwalk Board of Estimate and Taxation Chair

, Norwalk Board of Estimate and Taxation Chair Eloisa Melendez, Democratic Town Committee Chair

Estrella called Children of the Land “a beautifully written book that deepens our understanding of the experience undocumented immigrants face in

America.”

Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris said “The more cultural and cross-cultural exchanges we have, the less polarized society will be.”

Mayor Harry Rilling said, “Children of the Land shares personal moments that so many in our community and around the country have lived. I hope members of our community will join us for this impactful discussion.”

A five minute interview with author Castillo is at Marcelo Hernandez Castillo On ‘Children of the Land’ | NPR Article | WNYC

Free copies of Children of the Land are said to be available by calling either the Main Library at (203) 899-2780 ext. 15109 or the SoNo Branch at (203) 899-2790 ext. 15902.

Free registration for the Oct. 7 discussion is at Norwalk Public Library Services – Official Website (norwalkpl.org)