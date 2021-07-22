Milligan denies demolishing a building without a permit

NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan is again accused of conducting a demolition without a permit.

Milligan, under IJ Group OZ LLC, bought 20-26 Isaacs St. on Sept. 2. 2020 for $1.5 million. That’s also known as the former El Dorado Club, next to Wall Street Place (often referred to as “POKO” and sometimes “The Tyvek Temple”).

There was a narrow passageway between 20-26 Isaacs St. and POKO, but it’s been replaced with a large open space, with patches of asphalt where exterior walls used to be. A street sign for “Milligan Way” is perched high on a black wall facing the new concrete park.

NancyOnNorwalk last visited the building July 7, and there were no signs in the windows announcing a pending demolition.

“No permits nor Intent to Demolish Application filed,” Norwalk Chief Building Official Bill Ireland wrote Tuesday, when asked about it.

“I have an interior demolition permit which we have been operating under,” Milligan wrote Tuesday. “Very recently we discovered a section was structurally unsound and quickly took it away before someone got hurt or something bad happened.”

The building had been cited for blight, he said.

That happened before Milligan bought it; Milligan filed the blight complaint against former owner John Dias.

“The permit is still open. No inspections have been requested,” Milligan said Tuesday.

Again, the permit was for “only” interior demolition.

“My site is now in terrific shape especially compared to the blighted Tyvek hell hole next door,” Milligan wrote. “The Tyvek Temple is literally blighted. As in cited for blight by Norwalk’s blight enforcement officer and being fined over $100,000. Ironically it is the ONLY blight in the neighborhood and it belongs to the blight fraudsters known as the redevelopment agency.”

Actually, Citibank owns the building, having taken possession via a deed-in-lieu transfer after POKO Partners ceased construction due to a $9 million budget gap. Norwalk cited Citibank for blight in 2018, subjecting the bank to a fine of $100 a day.

“The assessment for POKO stands at $91,500.00 through the end of June of this year,” Norwalk Blight Prevention Officer Stephen Brueski wrote Wednesday in an email to Milligan.

“It is such a big property and it drags the whole neighborhood down,” Milligan wrote.

The administration worked with JHM Group and Citibank to develop an amended plan for Wall Street Place, which worked its way through multiple City bodies to win approval over the objections of some stakeholders.

Milligan has filed an appeal of that Zoning approval. Construction has not resumed.

Been accused of unauthorized demolitions before

Milligan is the most active defendant in a lawsuit filed by the City and Norwalk Redevelopment Agency over his purchase of properties slated to become part of Wall Street Place phases II and III. The plaintiffs maintain the sale was done in violation of the Land Disposition Agreement for the properties, which gave the Redevelopment Agency the right to approve a property transfer as this would mean a new partnership with a redeveloper, who would be expected to complete the obligations outlined by the LDA.

Milligan claims the LDA is invalid for a host of reasons. The case is percolating in the courts. Milligan turned down a settlement offer in March 2020 but has lately been attempting to negotiate, claiming that he’d made an offer and been turned down. He says he’s still “#winning.”

The plaintiffs cite Milligan’s demolition of 21 Isaacs St. in August 2018 as part of their evidence against him.

In July 2019, Ireland and others said Milligan had conducted an unauthorized demolition at 31-39 Wall St. Workers severed a pipe and flooded the stores on the ground level; City officials called the work unsafe.

Milligan said, “A small unsafe section of the building was removed.” And, “The only street frontage for the property remains 80%+ intact.”

Ireland did not respond to a follow up email asking about Milligan’s argument that his crew was working under an open permit.

Also not responding to emails giving them a chance to comment were Mayor Harry Rilling, Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King and Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan.

