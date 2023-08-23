Milligan faces eminent domain process in City’s quest to buy Belden Avenue parcel

Screengrab of Monday’s Board of Estimate and Taxation meeting on Zoom.

NORWALK, Conn. — The Rilling Administration plans to use the eminent domain process to acquire land adjacent to the Norwalk Public Library, a portion of the parking lot owned by Wall Street area real estate mogul Jason Milligan.

The Board of Estimate and Taxation voted 4-1 Monday to advance the plan, sending it to the Common Council for an expected vote in September.

“The City does desire to acquire a certain portion of the property at 11 Belden Avenue, which is approximately, I believe, about a quarter of an acre, where we have been for the last five years leasing a parking lot that’s been used for patrons of the Norwalk Public Library,” Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola said to the BET. “We desire to acquire that property for potential future expansion of the existing footprint and library or for additional parking or other ancillary facilities servicing the library…. We’ve had discussions with the owner for some period of time this year, and we have not been able to reach a price that works for both parties.”

The item was on the BET agenda as a change to a capital budget account for library architectural services.

“In Connecticut, eminent domain gives the government the power to take your property, even if you don’t want to sell,” the Institute for Justice explains. “But under the Fifth Amendment, eminent domain must be for a ‘public use,’ which traditionally meant projects like roads or bridges. Meanwhile, the government must pay the owners ‘just compensation’ for their property.”

In 2017, the City paid Milligan $460,000 for a six-year purchase option for the 1.27 acre lot at 11 Belden Ave., where he had planned to build apartments. The deal included a fixed purchase price of $4,885,000 for the parcel, which was intended to provide room for a possible Norwalk Public Library expansion and parking for patrons.

In late May, Milligan made a show of signing a term sheet drafted by former Mayor Alex Knopp, who negotiated the 2017 option, agreeing to a $1,750,000 purchase price for the .25-acre Mott Avenue frontage that library patrons had been parking on. Knopp made the proposed deal on his own initiative; Mayor Harry Rilling had no comment.

Knopp told Council members on May 25 that Milligan’s demand of $2 million for the sliver is “clearly too high” and he understood, from a Milligan email, that the latest City offer was $1.2 million.

Council members had no comment and in mid-June, the Council voted not to exercise its option to buy the entire lot.

Separately, the Council voted to buy 3 Belden Ave. from the First Taxing District for $1.4 million, using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase the half-acre and its building. This secured 30 parking spaces.

The Council also voted in April to a rental agreement with the adjacent Eagles Club on Mott Avenue, for 30 parking spaces. The two-year contract carries an annual rent of $12,600, to be paid from the Library’s budget, and can be extended for up to an additional three years.

Real estate broker Jason Milligan stands in the Eagles lot in May. His 11 Belden lot actually goes to the red dot by his foot, he said. “The Eagles club was formally put on notice of this fact 6-7 years ago, and an encroachment was filed on the land records.”

On Monday, BET member Troy Jellerette said he was surprised to see another property acquisition underway for library needs. “I thought the Common Council did a great job with getting the Eagles parking lot lease set up … We also bought the Norwalk Redevelopment building (at 3 Belden), which gave you 33 additional spaces. So I’m not happy. I’m not thrilled about this transaction.”

Jellerette cast the only no vote.

Rilling said the Eagles lot was a “stopgap,” providing parking for library employees. “We certainly don’t want people that have physical challenges parking there and having to walk to the library. So we’re looking at this piece of property here as an help us expand the library and give us the parking that we need.”

He said, “Once we have the authority to take it by eminent domain, then we’re looking at good faith negotiations, we can work with the owner of the property and see if we can’t come to an agreement.”

Coppola said the City has been involved in good faith negotiations. “The Mayor has been involved directly with those for some time throughout this year. But even after the Council takes a vote for us to acquire the property, and if necessary by eminent domain, we still intend to proceed with additional good faith negotiations with the owner. And then at some point, prior to six months from the date of the Council’s decision, we would have to file the paperwork with the court to effectuate the eminent domain if we’re unable to reach an agreement with the owner prior to that.”

Milligan, who owns about 40 properties in the Wall Street area, was embroiled in an intense legal battle with the City and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency for five years before agreeing to a settlement in February. The animosity began when Knopp led the Norwalk Public Library Foundation to appeal the Zoning approval granted Milligan’s plan to build apartments at 11 Belden Ave.

On Monday, Milligan indicated he was aware of the eminent domain plan. On Tuesday, he said City representatives “were all over the map” with their negotiations “but could not pull it together.”

He said: