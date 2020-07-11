Milligan seeks to block Council vote on revised ‘POKO’ plan

NORWALK, Conn. — A Superior Court judge has been asked to stop the Norwalk Common Council from voting Tuesday to clear the way for the revised “POKO” development.

Real estate broker Jason Milligan is seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the changes to the Land Disposition Agreement needed by JHM group to move forward with its revised plan for the mixed use development on the corner of Wall and Issacs Streets, formally called Wall Street Place. The City argues that Milligan does not have legal “standing” to request such an injunction because he is not party to the LDA, and states that his action is premature.

Milligan has filed for the injunction under the auspices of the lawsuit filed against him by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency and the City, accusing him of unfair trade practices in his purchase of property governed by that LDA, lots that were slated to become part of Wall Street Place phases II and III.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, ahead of the Council meeting where the revised plan will be considered. The City has asked Judge Charles Lee to dismiss Milligan’s motion for an emergency injunction.

Milligan, in the court filing, claims that the City would be attempting to make him accountable to a modified LDA should the Council vote to greenlight the requested changes. He also reasserts that the LDA is invalid as the 2004 redevelopment plan it was based upon has expired. Since he has asked the Court to rule on that accusation, he asks that the Court prevent the LDA from being amended and undermining his claim, saying that “the proverbial horse will have left the barn.”

“The City and RDA are trying to ram an amendment down the throats of Norwalk citizens in the middle of a pandemic in the middle of the summer,” Attorney David Rubin, representing Milligan, said in an email.

The revised proposal, developed during a year’s worth of off-the-public’s-radar-screen talks, was made public on June 25 when the agenda for the July 2 Council Planning Committee meeting went online. The Committee approved the proposal and the full Council is set to consider it Tuesday, and possibly vote on it. The meeting will be held online only, with the public will be able to speak through the Zoom platform.

Rubin wrote:

“Any vote by the Common Council to amend the LDA comes with great risk. There is a Motion for Summary Judgment and Counterclaims before the Court that the 2004 Redevelopment Plan expired in 2018 and was replaced by the 2019 Redevelopment Plan, and that the LDA is therefore unenforceable. If that is the case, any amendment would be invalid as a matter of law. We are asking the Court to delay a vote or the execution of any amendment until those pending issues are determined by the Judge.

“Also, the LDA clearly states that all parties must agree in writing to any amendment. That is being circumvented here. Rather, the City and RDA are entering into an amendment without the approval of all signatories, and they further are adding the signatures of Municipal Holdings and JHM, neither of which signed the original LDA.

“Its a mess. If the City and RDA want to do this deal relative to Phase I, they should just enter into a new agreement with JHM and Municipal Holdings to do the deal. They are trying to have their cake and eat it to by materially amending Phase I and maintaining their claims against Jason and ILSR relative to Phases II and III.”

City officials and attorneys did not reply to an email giving them the chance to comment. They have said they will not comment on pending litigation.

Milligan’s request for an injunction “makes a mockery” of the legal concepts at play, Attorney Joseph Williams, representing the Redevelopment Agency, wrote in a legal brief filed Friday.

“The Milligan Defendants ask this Court to prevent the Council, a government body, from exercising its legislative obligation to vote on a municipal redevelopment agreement to revitalize a critical area of the City,” Williams wrote. “Meanwhile, if the Council voted against the amendment, the entire dispute over the injunction would be rendered moot. Even if the amendment passed, the amendment could not take effect, as a practical matter, until the City’s Zoning Commission voted in favor of a modified site plan. Even then, the Milligan Defendants could try to appeal the approval of the modified site plan. In other words, the Milligan Defendants’ application is potentially three steps removed from a ripe controversy.”

Not only is Milligan not a party to the LDA, he is, “if anything,” an “interloper who sought to circumvent the express terms of the LDA” by purchasing the properties when asked not to, Williams stated.

Milligan is “accusing the City, the Agency, and the Council, all of which are engaged in thoughtful redevelopment, with attempting to manipulate the status quo surrounding a pending proceeding,” Williams wrote. “Yet in so doing, the Milligan Defendants have not bothered to conduct a basic jurisdictional inquiry into the viability of their claims … Our Supreme Court has recognized that courts may interfere with ballot initiatives ‘if the proposed legislation clearly exceeds the legislative power of the electorate’…but the Milligan Defendants have not come close to meeting such a standard.”

