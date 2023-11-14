Minks to Sinks raise funds for FCA

(Contributed)

The recently held fall edition of giant semi-annual tag sale Minks to Sinks drew a large crowd despite torrential rain on opening day, according to a news release. Housewares, clothing, collectibles, toys, furniture, sporting goods and other sundries sold quickly.

Proceeds were said to benefit Norwalk’s human services org Family & Children’s Agency. FCA’s CEO Robert F. Cashel said, “Minks to Sinks generates critical funding for FCA, enabling us to further our mission of providing essential services to the community. It not only fosters sustainable practices through recycling but also offers remarkable opportunities for shoppers. This event serves as a beacon of support for our broader community in numerous ways, and I am deeply appreciative of the dedicated volunteers whose tireless efforts ensure its success with each and every sale.”

Minks to Sinks Chair Kim Healy said,“For over nine decades, Minks to Sinks has been a cherished tradition in Wilton. The sale is organized and run by a dedicated team of more than 150 Wilton women who volunteer their time to set up, organize, manage, and clean up after the sale. I’m so incredibly proud of the impact our sale has on the larger community, the friendships made under the tent and especially our dedicated support of Family & Children’s Agency.”

The next Minks to Sinks event is planned for the weekend of May 4, 2024.

