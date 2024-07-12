MIRA USA will host a business focused workshop on entrepreneurship for Spanish speakers

MIRA USA INC will host a workshop in Spanish and English at the Norwalk Public Library at 1 Belden Avenue, to help immigrants and aspiring entrepreneurs develop and implement successful business models. The workshop will take place on Saturday, July 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. “Cómo Desarrollar una Idea de Negocio y No Fracasar en el Intento”–How to Develop a Business Idea and Not Fail in the Attempt– seeks to equip participants with the knowledge and tools needed to generate income and become profitable.

The session will be led by Jaquelynne Vargas, a revered economist, and specialist in Development Project Management from La Gran Colombia University. With a double degree accredited in the U.S., Vargas brings a wealth of experience in accounting, intellectual property, and business consulting.

Photo of an audience listening to a past workshop hosted by MIRA USA (Courtesy of Miguel Mogollon).

While the workshop is open to all, MIRA USA focuses on supporting immigrants, particularly those from Spanish-speaking backgrounds. At the end of the workshop, there will be a 15-minute Q&A session.

DF Services LLC, an air-conditioning service company, will sponsor the workshop.

Interested individuals can register by scanning the QR code or contacting Miguel Mogollon, Director of MIRA USA’s Norwalk office, at [email protected] or call (334) 647-2872 ext 213.