‘Mistake’ keeps public finance commentary from public

NORWALK, Conn. — The Board of Estimate and Taxation held two meetings last week that should have been public. Neither was.

As a result, the public – and the media – missed out on any discussion that may have taken place regarding Norwalk’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan.

Also lost to the ether: any vestiges of last budget season’s friction between Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz and Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Thomas Hamilton. The two butted heads after Dachowitz called NPS’s budget request “sneaky and deceptive,” and Hamilton called Dachowitz “wrong, wrong, wrong,” characterizing the city CFO’s comments as “divisive, needlessly adversarial, and blatantly inaccurate.”

They’re at odds again, as Dachowitz has guided the Common Council toward a budget cap that the school district says will result in NPS making $5.2 million in cuts. Hamilton had promised to plead the district’s case on March 16, a meeting that was held – NPS has a PowerPoint presentation on its website – but not posted on YouTube. There was no agenda with a Zoom link, so the public could not attend either.

While both men have disavowed any tension between them after last year’s display, the document shows that Hamilton spent time on a Dachowitz accusation that hasn’t been mentioned since February, when NPS issued a statement calling Dachowitz “wrong.”

“BOE did not increase staffing by 292 positions between 2018-19 and 2020-21,” the PowerPoint presentation states.

It presents data to show that yes, the multilanguage learner population decreased this year, after NPS added staff directly aimed at the challenges those children face. It adds that enrollment has been “greatly impacted by COVID,” but enrollment growth is expected as the world emerges from the pandemic.

Hamilton may repeat some of this at tonight’s BET public hearing on the operating budget. That meeting has been correctly noticed, and a Zoom link provided.

Earlier this month, Hamilton said NPS hoped to get a sense of where the City stood at the meeting held last Tuesday, because school principals need to start working on their budgets.

NancyOnNorwalk asked BET Chairman Ed Camacho, Hamilton and NPS Communications Director Brenda Wilcox Williams what reception Hamilton’s pitch got; none of them replied.

NoN asked Morgan, Rilling and Chief of Staff Laoise King if minutes from the meeting would be available. No one replied. Cheryl Telesco of Telesco Services, which does minute-taking for the City, indicated Sunday that she was unaware of the meetings. So the answer to the question appears to be “no.”

“The meetings were noticed in two different places on the website, but unfortunately the details didn’t get posted to the main meetings page,” Rilling said in a statement. “No actions were taken during these workshops, but they should have been posted more clearly online. It was simply a mistake – nothing more.”

Only one of the two website places referred to by Rilling lists the two meetings. There is no Zoom link.

Hamilton noticed the errors last week. There was a document advertising a March 15 meeting in Norwalk Concert Hall, disallowed under COVID-19 restrictions. The ad also said a public hearing would be held March 24, this Wednesday.

“We’re a little confused,” he said.

The public hearing is actually being held March 22, tonight.

Hamilton’s PowerPoint makes no mention of the latest federal bailout bill, the $1.9 trillion authorized by Congress this month.

“COVID Cost Money,” the Power Point states, offering these comments:

“NPS has been at the forefront of in-person learning

“COVID is expensive; NPS has spent ~$7.5-9MM since pandemic hit

Norwalk received incremental funding because we had robust and extremely detailed reopening plans that kept the students of Norwalk in school

“Relief funding must be used for COVID expenditures, not for annual ongoing budget expenditures

“If the relief funding is meant for COVID, then how will the health insurance increases and contractual obligations be funded?”

These points and others are likely to come up at tonight’s hearing. Here’s a Zoom link.

When this story was published, the City’s “meeting notices” page had an erroneous link for this hearing; instead of going to the City’s YouTube channel, it circled back to the “meeting notices” page.

Here’s the correct link for the YouTube channel.