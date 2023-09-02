Mitchell named NPS Teacher of the Year

From left, Board of Education Chairwoman Diana Carpio, Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, 2023 NPS Teacher of the Year Christina Mitchell, and Jefferson Principal Cesar Nina. (Contributed)

NORWALK, Conn. — Christina Mitchell, a kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Marine Science Elementary School, has been awarded the 2023 Norwalk Public Schools Teacher of the Year honor. She will serve as the district nominee for the 2024 Connecticut Teacher of the Year.

“As soon as I learned I was a candidate, I was immediately grateful for my Jefferson family. You’ve taught me all I know about teaching. I am where I am today because of all of our teamwork and your unconditional support,” Mitchell is quoted as saying at the recent 2023 Teachers’ Convocation, where Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella and Board of Education Chairwoman Diana Carpio presented her with the award.

“Mitchell shared a special shout out to the paraeducators who co-taught in her classroom over the last year, calling them ‘all rockstars!’ She also shared some words of encouragement to her fellow teachers as they embarked on a new school year,” a news release said.

“Don’t forget to always listen to your heart,” she is quoted as saying. “Remind yourself we are working with kids. Let’s make the time to connect with them, learn who they are, find out where they come from, ask questions about the things they love, have some fun and dance with them. Be the reason a student smiles that day.”

Nina is said to have described Mitchell as a true NPS educator will always persevere and remain invested and devoted to her students despite challenges.

“She ventured on a very tough journey as a co-teacher in a co-taught setting this past year. Though it was her first-time teaching in this setting, she was eager to learn and be the best teacher she could be for her students,” Nina said, according to the release.

Norwalk Public Schools last awarded the Teacher of the Year honor in 2022 to Steven McAuley, a fifth-grade teacher at Wolfpit Integrated Arts School. The 2023 CT Teacher of the Year honor was awarded to Carolyn Kielma from Bristol Public Schools.

