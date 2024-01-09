Quantcast

MLK Day events planned

By


(the downeypatriot.com)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Norwalk observances have been announced in a news release from the MLK Scholarship Committee, Rev. James W. Newton III, chairman.   Several events are planned:

  • Ecumenical Worship Service: Bethel AME Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Richard Wesley Clark welcomes guest preacher Mount Zion Baptist Church Pastor Rev. James W. Newton III on Sunday Jan. 14, at 2 p.m.  Bethel AME Church is at 19 Academy Street in Norwalk.
  • Community Outreach Breakfast Program “Heal your Mind, Shine Your Light” featuring keynote speakers Norwalk High School Counsellor Tanya Rhodes-Small, MS, and Dominique Carter on Monday Jan. 15, 8 a.m. in the cafeteria at CT State Community College Norwalk West Campus, 188 Richards Ave.  Tickets cost $15. Call (203) 295-4013 or (203) 904-3604.
  • Citywide Program with guest preacher Yale University Divinity and Social Work Professor Rev. Dr. Fredrick Streets, plus the IMF/MLK Community Choir directed by Hughie Askew. Monday Jan. 15 at CT State Community College Norwalk East Campus Pepsico Theater, 188 Richards Ave.         
2024-MLK-FLYER-FinalDownload

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk Assistant Corporation Counsel heading back to Bridgeport

Read More

Officials give update on purchasing properties around new South Norwalk School

Norwalk takes steps to access federal funding, move forward with plans for 98 South Main Street

Thank you, Rilling administration, for improvements to Wall Street area

Manresa power plant lights back to normal after disturbing neighbors over weekend

Advertisement


Recent Comments