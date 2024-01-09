MLK Day events planned

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Norwalk observances have been announced in a news release from the MLK Scholarship Committee, Rev. James W. Newton III, chairman. Several events are planned:
- Ecumenical Worship Service: Bethel AME Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Richard Wesley Clark welcomes guest preacher Mount Zion Baptist Church Pastor Rev. James W. Newton III on Sunday Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. Bethel AME Church is at 19 Academy Street in Norwalk.
- Community Outreach Breakfast Program “Heal your Mind, Shine Your Light” featuring keynote speakers Norwalk High School Counsellor Tanya Rhodes-Small, MS, and Dominique Carter on Monday Jan. 15, 8 a.m. in the cafeteria at CT State Community College Norwalk West Campus, 188 Richards Ave. Tickets cost $15. Call (203) 295-4013 or (203) 904-3604.
- Citywide Program with guest preacher Yale University Divinity and Social Work Professor Rev. Dr. Fredrick Streets, plus the IMF/MLK Community Choir directed by Hughie Askew. Monday Jan. 15 at CT State Community College Norwalk East Campus Pepsico Theater, 188 Richards Ave.
Leave a Reply
You must Register or Login to post a comment.