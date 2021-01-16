MLK Day information; Income tax help and tips for radon testing

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

MLK Day reminders

reminders Free income tax preparation help offered

income tax preparation help offered Test your home for potentially deadly radon

Martin Luther King Day

The City of Norwalk reminds you that on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 18):

City garbage and recycling collection services will follow the regular collection schedule

and recycling collection services will follow the regular collection schedule The Norwalk Transfer Station , located at 61 Crescent St., will be open

, located at 61 Crescent St., will be open The Yard Waste Site , located at 15 South Smith St., will be closed

, located at 15 South Smith St., will be closed Norwalk Public Schools and offices will be closed

and offices will be closed City Hall will be closed

will be closed Norwalk Public Libraries will be closed

VITA program resumes

As in past years, free state and federal income tax preparation and e-filing will be available from the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, according to a press release. Service can be accessed Monday Jan. 25 – Thursday April 15. Seniors and low-to-moderate income households will get special attention.

Due to the pandemic, there won’t be any in-person tax preparation this year, so clients have two options:

Virtual option (preferred): You upload documents and info into the “Get Your Refund” system via a secure website. A VITA tax preparer will then phone or email a request to you for any futher needed materials. Pre-registration is advised because advance-registered clients will be prioritized. Go to https://form.jotform.com/Pgentile46336/norwalk-library .

(preferred): You upload documents and info into the “Get Your Refund” system via a secure website. A VITA tax preparer will then phone or email a request to you for any futher needed materials. Pre-registration is advised because advance-registered clients will be prioritized. Go to . In-person scanning option: Get help scanning your documents by appointment at the library. A VITA tax preparer will remotely create the return. Delivery of the completed return to the client will be arranged at a later date.

And:

Norwalk Public Library (Main) appointments are available Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. Call (203) 899-2780 ext. 15106.

(Main) appointments are available Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. Call (203) 899-2780 ext. 15106. South Norwalk Branch appointments are available Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (203) 899-2790 ext. 15902

Further information and a list of other free tax prep and filing locations is said to be at www.norwalkpl.org, or by calling the Library’s information desk at (203) 899-2780 ext. 15109.

During the last full tax season, 65,000 VITA volunteers prepared and filed 3.5 million taxpayer returns at more than 9,000 sites nationwide. Connecticut volunteers processed 52,000 federal returns plus an equal number of state returns, along with many prior years’ amended filings. Over 1,700 of these returns were filed at area libraries and at Norwalk City Hall, generating $2 million in federal refunds.

“The Norwalk Public Library System is pleased to welcome back the same IRS-certified volunteers, who have been serving the Norwalk area for years, and will be available to prepare taxpayer returns this year, from their homes, continuing this valuable service to the Norwalk community,” Interim Library Director Sherelle Harris said.

Information and documents necessary for tax preparation, as provided by the Library:

Identity Documentation

Government Issued Photo ID.

Social Security or ITIN numbers for all taxpayers and dependents.

Bank account/routing numbers (blank check preferable), if expecting a refund.

All 2020 income report forms received:

SSA1099 if you were paid Social Security benefits.

W-2(s) from your employer(s).

W-2G from gambling winnings.

1099G from unemployment compensation payments.

1099s: Bank interest, stock dividends, retirement distributions, broker statements.

Other Important Documents

Receipts for deductible expenses including real estate and vehicle taxes paid.

Verification of the original purchase price of sold assets (home, stocks, etc.).

Receipts/canceled checks if itemizing deductions (e.g., charity contributions).

Form 1095-A if health insurance was from the Access Health Connecticut Marketplace.

For Reference – Copy of last year’s (TY 2019) Return

Test your home for potentially deadly radon

You might be unknowingly endangered by radon, an invisible, tasteless, odorless radioactive gas that seeps into houses and buildings through cracks or openings in the foundation. Other than smoking, extensive radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer, and if you smoke, radon heightens your risk. Levels of this noxious gas vary from one house to the next, therefore checking your home with one of the free testing kits currently being offered by the Norwalk Health Department is advisable. You place a small device in your home for 48 hours, then send the device to a lab for the results. According to a press release, the free kits will be mailed once a week while supplies last. Request yours by filling out a short survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NHDRADON.

More info, including a list of radon professionals to call if your test shows a high level of the gas is at https://portal.ct.gov/dph/Environmental-Health/Radon/Radon-Program#47072

The free kits are being provided as part of the Radon Partnership from the Connecticut Department of Public Health. If the kits run out, some low-cost ones are said to be for sale at the American Lung Association’s online store https://www.lung.org/. Hardware stores carry them as well.

For answers to questions or help with the survey, call (203) 854-7790. The Norwalk Health Department’s website is www.norwalkhealth.com.