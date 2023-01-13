MLK observances; Redevelopment/GNHCC freebie; Green Bank

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

MLK Day events

Day events Free workshop for businesses

for businesses Green Bank offers investment opportunity

Martin Luther King Day Norwalk observances include the following activities, according to a news release:

at 2 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15 at Grace Baptist Church, located at 17 West Avenue, Norwalk. Pastor Rev. Dr. Lindsay E. Curtis will welcome Rev. Dr. Richard W. Clarke, pastor of Bethel AME. Church, Norwalk. Community Breakfast , at 8 a.m. on Monday Jan. 16 at Calvary Baptist Church Community Hall, located at 21 Concord Street, Norwalk. Open to the public. Norwalk Chief Diversity Equity and Inclusion Officer LaToya Fernandez will speak. Tickets cost $15. Get them by calling (203) 838-3176. Proceeds will go to the MLK Scholarship Fund.

, at 10 a.m. on Monday Jan. 16 also at Calvary Baptist Church. Open to the public. Admission is free. NPS social worker Kevin Downing will speak, students will perform and display artwork, and Norwalk High and Brien McMahon High seniors will get the Dr. King Service Award, Citywide Program, at 7 p.m. Monday Jan. 16 in Norwalk Concert Hall, located at City Hall, 125 East Ave. Bishop Jeffrey Nathaniel Leath of AME Church will speak, and the IMF/MLK Community Choir directed by Hughie Askew will perform.

Redevelopment, Hispanic Chamber, offer free workshop

“A New Approach to Work in the New Year: Managing Stress and Avoiding Burnout by Setting Work Boundaries,” a free workshop for business owners and entrepreneurs, is the first in a series of events being planned by the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency in partnership with the Greater Norwalk Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

According to a news release, the workshop will take place on Friday Jan. 20 from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. at Norwalk Business Development Center, located at 3 Belden Ave. You can attend either in person or online. Sign up and get more info at bit.ly/3IHDyZn, and visit https://www.facebook.com/events/890833055291865. Email questions to Katie O’Leary at [email protected].

Green Bank

Connecticut Green Bank subsidiary Green Liberty Notes LLC announces its fifth public investment opportunity: one-year debt notes paying 4.75% interest. Minimum investment is $100. A news release says your interest rate will increase to 5.25% if you bought into the first offering.

The program is said to said to help small Connecticut businesses lower their energy costs via efficiency upgrades and zero interest loans through Eversource’s “Small Business Energy Advantage Program.” Green bond experts Kestrel Verifiers attest to the offering’s environmental integrity.

“Through four offerings in 2022, we have raised more than $800,000, primarily from investors here in Connecticut,” said Green Bank President/CEO Bryan Garcia. “The last two offerings were sold out and the number of investors across the country continues to grow. We are encouraging citizens to learn about the opportunity to make a difference and earn a competitive return on their money.”

Learn more and buy the notes at invest.ctgreenbank.com.