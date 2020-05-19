More Norwalk photos (and a video)

NORWALK, Conn. — Saturday’s balloon parade down East Avenue featured Norwalk Town Clerk Rick McQuaid as a clown walking on his hands.

McQuaid’s Facebook feed features photos and videos of the parade, posted by Jim Amato. You’ll also find references to a near miss – a driver hit the brakes and avoided a minor fender bender – and a comment from parade admirer who called the parade “amazing.”

“Our little bit of ‘Thank You’ to all of those making our Village better and safe,” McQuaid wrote. “Just clowning around with some great friends…we’ve got this…”

“Thank you to everyone who participated you put a lot of smiles on people’s faces keep up the great work,” Allan Raymond wrote.

Amato’s video uses “Sunshine Day” as background music. Some lyrics:

“I think I’ll go for a walk outside now

“The summer sun’s callin’ my name

“(I hear ya now)

“I just can’t stay inside all day

“I’ve gotta get out, get me some of those rays”

“Jim Amato has worked his magic once again,” Jennifer Giannino wrote on the video post, lauding the choice of music, which also included “Walking on Sunshine.” She also named participants:

Rick McQuaid

Lisa Larchevesque

Lisa Salvato

Jen Woods

Maria Saenz Ellis

Kelsey Townsend

Laura Renee

Christy Corrigan

Marty McFlip

Angela Salvino

Kayla Light

Patrick King

Dee Veccia

“We are the Flash Mob Inflatables and just appear to spread some cheer!” Giannino wrote on NancyOnNorwalk’s first post about the parade, a photo submitted by Fernando Ulloa, Jr.

The group met at City Hall, went north and returned.

A Facebook post features a comment from a driver.

“I’m super glad no one was behind me when I hit the brakes,” she wrote. “I was on the phone with my mom and started screaming all the character names. … I hope they do it again.”

McQuaid said the group might do that. Some things are in the works but aren’t finalized yet.

(Video by Jim Amato)