Mother’s Day Peace March this Sunday

The Mother’s Day Peace March is planned for 12:30 until 2 p.m. this Sunday May 12 in SoNo, according to a news release from People for a Peaceful Tomorrow. Marchers from Wilton Quaker Meeting, World BEYOND War CT, and others will proclaim their antiwar ethos. Join the group when it assembles at the Washington Street Bridge adjacent to the Maritime Aquarium, proceeds along Washington Street, and then goes to lunch together.
