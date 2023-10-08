The month of October is recognized annually as the month for ADHD Awareness. The theme for this year is “Moving Forward with ADHD.” It is the intent of this effort to dispel old myths, gain new information and awareness about this condition and move forward productively with this knowledge. It is hoped that through this effort, the community may grow to understand the challenges, issues and obstacles those with ADHD face on a daily basis.

So, what is ADHD? It is more that the fidgety kid (in fact, not all persons with ADHD are ‘fidgety’). Instead, ADHD is more defined by a person (not only children are affected) who has a chronic (persistent and pervasive) challenge to their ability regulate their behaviors (and emotions) at a particular time and place. It is a neurobiological disorder that impairs a person’s executive function faculties and abilities.

What is a person’s ‘executive function’? It is that set of skills that include a person’s working memory, flexible thinking and self-control. We use these skills every day to learn, work and manage our daily life. Trouble with executive function can make it hard to focus, follow directions, and handle emotions, among other things.

Although having ADHD impacts one’s ability to function, I prefer to think of it as a condition that presents certain (often significant) challenges (rather than referring to it as a ‘disability’ [though it certainly is classified as one]). The brain of a person with ADHD works differently than that of a ‘normal’ person (we prefer to use the phrase, ‘neurotypical’ – what is ‘normal’ anyhow?). It is clear that not all of these ‘differences’ are bad. In fact, broad studies have discovered that those with ADHD are often found to have high levels of energy and creativity, are able to hyperfocus on areas of intense interest, are often markedly agreeable and have an elevated sense of empathy and a willingness to help others.

Under the banner of ‘Moving Forward with ADHD’ the intent is to focus on the positive contributions that those with ADHD may bring to the table (at school, home and in the business world). It has been found that ADHD helps with divergent thinking (the ability to ‘think outside of the box’ and to develop unique ideas or solutions to a problem). They may display a heightened level of creativity.

Though the condition is described as one that includes an ‘attention deficit,’ it is not always true that there is an inability to focus. Instead, there may be an area of interest for the person that captures their focus, to the exclusion of other things. In the right setting, this ability to ‘hyper-focus’ may lead to enhanced levels of productivity.

The trait of impulsivity that often marks the person with ADHD, may lead to a level of adventurousness or intuition (which may be an advantage in many careers). When the person is able to harness that ADHD drive, their passion about a project or goal may lead to the accomplishment of great things.

So, is it all a bed of roses? No, there are many challenges that a person with ADHD must face. However, given the right level of encouragement and the strategic placement of concentration guardrails, this fantastic and wonderful person can certainly move forward (and leave many of us in the dust). Happy October and ADHD Awareness (and Acceptance) Month – Moving Forward with understanding and compassion.

Submitted by:

M. Jeffry Spahr

Member Public Policy Committee for CHADD (Children and Adults with ADHD)

Prior CHADD Board of Directors member and national Secretary

Prior President of CACLD (Children and Adults with Learning Disabilities)

Current member State of Connecticut Council for Special Education (and Chair of the Legislative Committee)

Proud father of a young man of boundless energy, ideas and love

For much more information, please explore these links: