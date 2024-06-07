MTA facility approved for Norden Place despite East Norwalk residents’ opposition

A look at the 10 Norden Place site, where the MTA is proposing to create a “transportation maintenance facility.” (Courtesy of Norwalk)

The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-3 to approve a transportation maintenance terminal at the Norden Place site, despite traffic and environmental concerns raised by many residents. This was the fourth meeting on the project, after multiple sessions of public comments featured dozens of residents opposing the project with even more sent in via email.

Some commissioners said they felt the application met the requirements and the zoning for the site.

“I don’t share the difficulties of many of the other commissioners on this—I think the regulations are quite clear, and I don’t have any choice, frankly, but to vote yes on this,” Chairman Lou Schulman said.

Others said they felt the plans for the site could have been larger and had even more of an impact on the surrounding communities. The MTA’s plans call for a transportation maintenance terminal that would house about 150 employees who conduct maintenance and work on the railroads and their infrastructure. The project would use about 113,500 square feet of an existing building and 155,000 square feet of the property for storage.

“While I definitely want to acknowledge the people in East Norwalk that have spoken against this, this site is sort of between a rock and a hard place,” Commissioner Tammy Langalis said. “If it isn’t this application, what else is it going to be? We’ve turned down some things… I’m going to vote in favor of the application because I think it’s a tax-paying property, it’s jobs coming to Norwalk…What if it was another Avalon building? Then it’s going to be 500 cars in and out every day versus some tractor-trailer trucks and dump trucks.”

However, three commissioners, Darius Williams, Nick Kantor, and Ana Tabachneck, voted against the plans.

“There are so many outstanding questions that I have and I cannot vote in favor of this application,” Williams said.

Tabachneck said that while she thought the project didn’t meet the standards for approval, she also wished the city had conducted a study of the site as intended.

“I also have wondered what else could the owner do with this site? And I have no idea. And I think that’s why having a study for that site made a lot of sense. And I would have liked to see the results of that,” she said. “I’m voting no, because I don’t think it conforms to our regulations based on the testimony we’ve heard.”

She said the project, which would “bring more large vehicles and trucks through residential streets,” is in conflict with many of the city’s other goals to “do interventions to get less cars on the roads.”

Lengthy Conditions

While the application was approved, the commission added a long list of conditions to the approval, including:

“If the number of weekly scheduled tractor-trailer delivery trucks—two projected—increases by more than 50%, the applicant shall notify the Planning and Zoning staff, and “If MTA’s larger fleet vehicles…increase by more than 25% based on typical, daily projected trip counts, the applicant shall notify Planning and Zoning staff.”

“The MTA may not increase its total larger fleet vehicles…by more than 50% until such time that an analysis of truck accessibility at the study area intersections is performed to determine their ability to safely navigate them; all planned improvements on East Avenue are complete, or an alternative routing plan for the increased truck traffic be presented to the Commission for approval; an updated evaluation of operating times for MTA’s larger fleet vehicles versus pearl school traffic times is complete. If existing or additional larger fleet vehicle traffic is occurring or anticipated to occur at those times, the larger fleet vehicle operating times must be adjusted to ensure they don’t coincide with school drop-off and pick-up periods.”

Before obtaining a Zoning Certification of Compliance, the MTA must “collect Turning Movement Counts at the intersection of Fitch Street and East Avenue.”

“A follow-up traffic study shall be submitted six months after full occupancy of the proposed project area,” and it should include: “turning movement counts and vehicle classifications counts at the intersections utilized in the initial traffic study as well as the intersection of Fitch Street and East Avenue and All MTA designated facility driveway(s); capacity and queue length analysis at the intersections utilized in the initial traffic study, as well as the intersection of Fitch Street and East Avenue.”

If any of these identify a “traffic impact,” the MTA must work on mitigation measures with the city, including “traffic signal improvements, roadway striping, and signage improvements. In addition, Staff will notify the commission who shall ensure any necessary remedial measures are implemented.”

“I appreciate this effort to try to predict what may have been and putting contingencies in place to further evaluate or fix things, but I feel like if something needs this much of this…” Tabachneck said, trailing off.

Overconcerned?

Attorney Liz Suchy, who was representing the MTA, agreed with a few commissioners said they believed the residents were overconcerned about the impact the project would have on their community.

According to the proposal, there would be about 150 employees coming to the site each day, where they would meet, get their assignments for the day, and depart in their “work crew trucks.” The traffic report estimated that about 13 work trucks, including boom trucks, mini-excavators, and dump trucks, would leave and return to the site each day, along with about four UPS/Amazon-type delivery vans each day, and two large tractor-trailers each week.

“I can sympathize with the fears of the neighbors but I think those fears are overblown,” Schulman said. “I think that the traffic issues that they fear will not come to fruition based on the number of vehicles that we’re seeing here.”

Commissioner Galen Wells emphasized that the project was adding just two tractor-trailers each week. She also highlighted that some of the traffic issues in East Norwalk currently were “temporary,” due to the Walk Bridge construction project and the fact that the East Avenue roadway improvement project has not yet been done.

“Right now, East Avenue is under construction and the Walk Bridge project is in full swing, but that’s temporary,” Wells said. “That’s not a permanent condition and things will be much easier.”

Tabachneck chimed in, asking, “How many years is temporary?”

“I don’t know Ana, but that’s not the problem for this property owner,” Wells said. “Nonetheless, it’s a temporary problem, this will end, it’s just a few years.”