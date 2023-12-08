MTC offers holiday show

(Contributed)

Renowned cabaret star Jeff Harnar touches down in Norwalk with signature renditions of seasonal tunes by Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn, Cole Porter Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Carole King and more in Homeward Bound: Songs of the Holidays. The one-night-only performance, featuring accompanist Christopher Denny, is set for 8 p.m. Saturday Dec. 16 at Music Theater of Connecticut MainStage, located at 509 Westport Ave. Uber-critic Rex Reed called Harnar “the best cabaret act in town,” and The New York Times cited him as “the most important cabaret performer to emerge since Michael Feinstein.”

Jeff Harnar’s website is at HOME – Jeff Harnar.

Tickets range from $50-$60 plus fees. Get them online at http://www.musictheatreofct.com/homeward-bound) or by calling (203) 454-3883. Music Theater of Connecticut, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, acknowledges its season sponsors: Circle Care Center, The Burry Fredrik Foundation, The Schnurmacher Foundation, and the State of Connecticut DECD/COA.