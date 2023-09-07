MTC presents Jersey Boys

(Contributed)

Music Theatre of Connecticut starts off its new season with a sure-fire crowd pleaser: Jersey Boys, the Tony Award-winning musical bio of chart-topping vocal group Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Directed by MTC co-founder Kevin Connors, the show stars Michael Fasano as Frankie, with Sean McGee, Nathan Cockroth, and Stephen Petrovich supported by a seasoned cast with many credits.

Jersey Boys’ initial Broadway run lasted for a whopping 10 years. The show’s enduring popularity owes much to it contrasting the happy frivolity of the Seasons’ hits against the group’s often dark behind-the-scenes entanglements.

MTC’s production runs from Friday Sept. 15 until Thursday Oct. 1. Thursday curtains are at 7, Fridays at 8, Saturdays at 2 and 8, and Sundays at 2.

Tickets are selling fast. Get them before they’re gone at Jersey Boys at Music Theatre of CT in Norwalk! The theatre is located at 509 Westport Ave. (U.S. 1) in Norwalk. Their phone is (203) 454-3883. Email is admin@musictheatreofct.com

Now celebrating its 37th year, Music Theatre of Connecticut is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.