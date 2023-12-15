Murphy focuses on American loneliness as a policy issue

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Dec 5 in Norwalk City Hall.

With the country deep in an “epidemic of loneliness and isolation,” according to the Surgeon General, one of Connecticut’s senators has proposed legislation.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) introduced the Addressing Social Isolation and Loneliness in Older Adults (SILO) Act last week, “legislation to establish a grant and training program for community-based organizations working to address social isolation among older adults and adults with disabilities – two populations at greater risk for loneliness,” according to a news release.

“Earlier this year, Murphy introduced the National Strategy for Social Connection Act, legislation to create a national strategy to combat America’s epidemic of loneliness and promote social connection in communities across Connecticut and the country,” the news release said.

A roundtable held Dec. 5 in Norwalk City Hall by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

Murphy gathered Fairfield County faith leaders, community leaders and organization chiefs on Dec. 7 at City Hall to discuss their work to combat loneliness, promote social connection, and create a united and thriving local community.

There, the Senator ticked off the government maneuvers he said have contributed to the loneliness epidemic:

“Our decision as a government not to regulate social media in the way that we’ve regulated every new technology out there that has upsides and downsides. That’s a choice. …We can make a different policy choice.”

“The lack of free time is a policy choice. We’ve decided to allow wages to become so terrible that people now have to work 60-70 hours a week in order to make ends meet. The only way that you really engage with peers and families is, we have the time to do it.”



“The erosion of public spaces, the erosion of meeting places …. The decision to spend all of our money and invest it in acute care services, instead of investing that money in building up those third places, whether they be public swimming pools, or block parties, that’s a choice as well.”

The conversation is “really healthy… because it has nothing to do with politics, at least in the way that we currently think about politics. We are at each other’s throats right now,” he said. When policy conversations begin with controversial topics like immigration or abortion, “everybody’s gonna retreat to their corners,” but people don’t know where the corners are on loneliness or isolation.

“It makes for a much more functional political conversation,” he said. “It allows you to kind of get to policy in a more organic way, in a way that doesn’t easily provide for polarization.”

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said that loneliness should be considered a national health emergency.

“In the report released in May, he noted that half of Americans are dealing with loneliness, and the problem is costing the country billions annually. The adverse health impact, he said, was comparable to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day,” The Week reports.

“Given the profound consequences of loneliness and isolation, we have an opportunity, and an obligation, to make the same investments in addressing social connection that we have made in addressing tobacco use, obesity, and the addiction crisis,” Murthy wrote. If we fail to create a more connected society, “we will pay an ever-increasing price … we will continue to splinter and divide until we can no longer stand as a community or a country. Instead of coming together to take on the great challenges before us, we will further retreat to our corners—angry, sick, and alone.”

State Rep. Kadeem Roberts (D-137), Dec. 5 in City Hall.

At last week’s roundtable, State Rep. Kadeem Roberts (D-137) noted that he’s lived in Norwalk all his life but didn’t know most of the leaders present. He said different levels of Fairfield County society need to interact so that people from New Canaan or Ridgefield can understand “where we come up and what trauma occurred for us, and how you can help us be successful.”

Norwalk Common Council member Dajuan Wiggins (D-District B) said, “It’s important to realize loneliness is different for different communities, different neighborhoods, because you can be around a lot of people and be lonely.”

“You can give people more social connection. But if it’s only in a very closed environment, only with people who come from the exact same background as you, there’s limited value to that connection,” Murphy said.

Lisa Hannigan, who has a master’s degree in social psychology, said, “That’s the value of third places.” If people can congregate in areas without spending money, “People can just go there and you can be there and you have experiences with people that you didn’t plan to have experiences with. And I think that is enormously missing in our towns and in our communities.” She saw this while living in Europe, and “It really does foster that sense of spontaneous community.”

“It might be something like an art center in Norwalk that provides free and open access to a building,” said Sarah Lehberger, co-chair of Easton Here to Help, a coalition working to promote the health and well-being of the community.. “… But we also need to provide ways to get there.”

Zoom meetings were also a topic.

“The quality of the interaction is not the same,” said Family & Children’s Agency CEO Robert Cashel. “…We’ve got to get back to seeing each other in person. We’ve got to use it when it’s efficient. But you know, it’s not it’s not the equivalent.”

“I think science backs that up. There’s something different that happens in your biology when you are in physical proximity to another human being,” Murphy said.

But “Zoom is so exceedingly successful for people with disabilities,” said Ginger Smith, a social worker whose nonprofit, SOAR Together, is aimed at ending the epidemic of social isolation. “…It’s saved lives, in reduced suicide rates of people in populations that we’d love to ignore.”

Murphy said “suicide data for last year came out and it was the worst year on record;” while the suicide rate for teenagers was down in 2022 it was up for middle-aged to older men. “I do believe it’s really important for us to have a targeted conversation about men’s health right now because I think men are going through something that’s different and unique and challenging.”

He said the question is, “Are we spending our public resources in the right places?”

When you see the rise in political extremism, “our instinct which is growing to retreat to corners politically, and perceive the other is the enemy. And to me, it speaks to a real spiritual sickness in the country, a lack of purpose and meaning and connection that allows you to live healthy lives,” Murphy said. “I just came to the conclusion about a year ago that I wasn’t really doing my job if all I was doing was sort of turning the dials of public policy, that we need to have a deeper conversation … about meaning and purpose and connection, the things that really drive a fulfilled life, and ask ourselves is government really working on the things that matter to happiness and a good life.”