Murphy touts local aspects of federal relief bill

NORWALK, Conn. — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) highlighted Connecticut funding Monday in a press release concerning the Coronavirus Relief & Omnibus Agreement, sent shortly after the bill passed.

“I’m on the Appropriations Committee to make sure that Connecticut’s priorities are included in the federal budget, and the bill we passed today is a clear win for our state,” Murphy is quoted as saying. “This funding package includes important money for testing and vaccine distribution that will help us combat COVID-19, and direct cash payments and small business assistance to help those in need.”

The release specified these details:

“ An additional $5 million in funding for the Coast Guard museum in New London;

$30.4 million for the Long Island Sound Geographic program, a nearly 50 percent increase from last year's levels;

for the Long Island Sound Geographic program, a nearly 50 percent increase from last year’s levels; “ $109 million for magnet schools , an increase of $2 million from last year, as well as a language repealing the only remaining prohibition on using federal funds for transportation to carry out school desegregation efforts. This means more flexibility for magnets as well as school districts more broadly to fund efforts to increase school diversity;

$25 million for gun violence research within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH);

within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH); “ $85 million for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) Initiative grants to help strengthen background checks, a $6.7 million increase from last year;

$85 million for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) Initiative grants to help strengthen background checks, a $6.7 million increase from last year;

for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, monitoring, and tracking, including a targeted investment of $300 million for high-risk and underserved populations; “ Language to phase down the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)—extremely potent greenhouse gases that are used in air conditioners and refrigerators—by 85 percent over the next 15 years;

Language to phase down the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs)—extremely potent greenhouse gases that are used in air conditioners and refrigerators—by 85 percent over the next 15 years;

and vaccine distribution on Capitol Hill, after Murphy led a letter to Senate and House leadership calling for a comprehensive testing plan for everyone who works in and around the Capitol; “ $13 billion to increase SNAP benefits by 15%, following a letter Murphy co-led with Senator Merkley that called for the same increase as well as language expanding SNAP to college students as Senator Murphy has championed;

$13 billion to increase SNAP benefits by 15%, following a letter Murphy co-led with Senator Merkley that called for the same increase as well as language expanding SNAP to college students as Senator Murphy has championed;

for the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology to partner with a university to study and develop a reliable and cost-effective standard for testing for the presence of excessive pyrrhotite in concrete, which is the root of the crumbling foundations problem plaguing Connecticut; “ $10 million for Highlands Conservation Act, one of the most significant federal investments of conservation funding in Connecticut that allows state and municipal land trusts to conserve thousands of acres of land; and

$10 million for Highlands Conservation Act, one of the most significant federal investments of conservation funding in Connecticut that allows state and municipal land trusts to conserve thousands of acres of land; and

$5 billion towards aerospace and defense manufacturing in Connecticut that will keep jobs and increase demand for Connecticut manufacturers, expand funds for Workforce Development Programs, and authorize advanced payments to small and medium aerospace and defense businesses."

“I’m also glad to see funding in this bill that supports longstanding local priorities like Amtrak, the Long Island Sound, and the new Coast Guard Museum, in addition to language repealing the mandate to sell Plum Island and providing first-time funding for the Hartford courthouse project,” Murphy is quoted as saying. “Finally, as we’ve seen mental health issues spike throughout COVID-19, I’m also proud my bipartisan legislation that cracks down on insurers who don’t pay for mental health treatment was included in this bill. Of course, there is a lot more work to do and I look forward to getting back to work with President-elect Biden.”