Murphy visits Norwalk to give hospital a check up

NORWALK, Conn. – U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) came to town Wednesday to visit Norwalk Hospital to thank health care workers and other frontline staff for their life-saving work throughout the pandemic.

“The stresses on frontline health care workers and nurses and doctors on staff are just really hard to comprehend, if you don’t sort of come here in person. We’re obviously continuing to try to get emergency funding to hospitals, to state and local governments right now,” Murphy said. “And so I want to learn what more I need to be working on in order to keep people safe, and what we need to do to make sure that we continue to move folks into the healthcare workforce pipelines, so as to make sure that these places remain well staffed.”

Video by Harold F. Cobin at end of story

The visit was promoted as an open discussion with Norwalk Hospital leaders about hospital capacity and staffing challenges due to COVID-19 infections, but those talks were held in private.

“So many hospitals right now are very short staffed, because so many staff have been positive, that folks are just, you know, really having to stretch themselves incredibly thin to get the job done,” Murphy said.

President Joe Biden has “made a renewed commitment to testing” and people have more access to KN95 masks and tests than they did a month ago, Murphy said. While “we need to continue to ramp up the production of both surgical masks and home testing equipment so that families have more that it’s in their own control,” there needs to be “a greater aperture in the healthcare workforce pipeline, because, you know, we’re going to have a need to bring more and more people in the healthcare workforce.”

Murphy said the CDC made mistakes early in the pandemic but, “I think they have broadly recovered very well. I think, you know, right now, we’re still in crisis management, but we are going to have to take a serious look at how we better prepare the country.”