‘Music Man’ concert offered in Concert Hall

(Contributed)

In The Music Man–Concert Version, directed by Kristin Huffman, performers from New Paradigm Theater will combine their talents with conductor Jonathan Yates’ Norwalk Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 10in the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave. Matthew Faucher and Mia Gentile will headline the cast, with choral work by Fairfield University’s Glee Club under the baton of Carole Ann Maxwell, and a turn during the finale by master class students from Bridgeport’s KEYS Music and Stamford’s Project Music.

Maestro Yates said, “I am delighted to be a part of this. The Music Man unfolds the tale of a charming con-artist who descends upon a small town with a scam so brilliant that, despite itself, works miracles through the transformative power of music and love. By bringing together the Symphony musicians with Broadway and local actors, this production becomes ‘a play within a play.’ And then there are the songs, all twenty-six of them (including ‘Seventy-Six Trombones,’ ‘Till There was You’ and ‘Pick-a-Little, Talk-a-Little’), interwoven with dance, repartee, and romance. What’s not to like?”

According to a news release, tickets cost $25, $37.50, and $50, or $10 for students and children. Get them at www.norwalksymphony.org or by calling the Symphony office at (203) 956-6771.