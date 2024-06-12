Music Theatre of Connecticut launches summer cabaret series

Broadway performer Frank Mastrone will kick of summer series for Music Theater of CT

Broadway star vocalist Frank Mastrone’s The Music of My Life will launch Music Theatre of Connecticut’s “Hot Summer Nights” cabaret series on Saturday June 22 at 8 p.m. Accompanied by pianist/musical director Frank Spitznagel, Mastrone will offer signature interpretations of songs “from Pippin to Phantom, the Beatles to Adele, to ’Old Blue Eyes.’”

An original Phantom of the Opera Broadway cast member, Mastrone’s other Broadway credits include Cats, Jekyll and Hyde, Big The Musical, Saturday Night Fever, andLes Miserables. He also appeared in MTC’s production of Clybourne Park. Mastrone describes The Music of My Life as “My favorite music, and also some of the most formidable songs for me as a singer. Songs by incredible composers that taught me about musical theatre, and performances by iconic artists whose talents inspired me.”

Get tickets at Music Theatre of Connecticut. MTC is located at 509 Westport Avenue, Norwalk.

According to a news release, MTC’s “Hot Summer Nights” series also includes the following shows. Curtain time for all of them is 8 p.m.