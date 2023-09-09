Quantcast

NAACP Banquet planned

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk NAACP’s 20th Freedom Fund Banquet, featuring keynote speaker Connecticut District Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, is planned for 6 p.m. Friday Oct. 13 at The Water’s Edge at Giovanni’s, 2748 Boston Post Road, Darien. 

A ceremony feting this year’s Outstanding Community Service Honorees will be complemented by a paddle raise for scholarships and live music by David Davis & Company. 

According to a news release, the NAACP’s ongoing mission is to “fight discrimination and racism in all its forms,” and to “ensure that political, educational, social, and economic development opportunities are available for everyone.”

Banquet tickets cost $100 per person, and sponsorships are available.   Call  (203) 857-9940 or visit HOME | norwalknaacp (norwalkbranchnaacp.org).

