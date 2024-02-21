NAACP calls for BoE President to step down

The NAACP is calling for Diana Carpio, School Board President, to immediately step down from the Board of Education. Her statements in The Hour Newspaper create divisiveness among the BOE and the Norwalk Community. Ms. Carpio was elected to represent our families and her comments show that she is taking part in closed door discussions to undermine an African American administrator based on information she is getting directly from the superintendent.

It is also obvious from the article that some of the board members were not privy to what is happening with Mr. Thomas and have been excluded from discussions with the superintendent on this matter. Ms. Carpio’s comments and actions are unprofessional, demeaning, defaming, and obviously biased towards Mr. Thomas. As a life-long resident of Norwalk, I have NEVER witnessed a board member speak about a personnel matter and publicly side with a superintendent.

Ms. Carpio’s comments on a personnel matter have interfered with Mr. Thomas’ due process rights. From her comments, it appears that the district and the executive committee are engaged in a campaign to push Mr. Thomas out of NPS. Ms. Carpio is setting the board up for more lawsuits that continue to cost taxpayers money. Her responsibility as an elected BOE member is to represent the community and not the superintendent.

The NAACP will monitor this situation and take the necessary steps to ensure that the BOE operates with transparency and not in the dark. I encourage all of you board members to do the right thing and replace Diana Carpio immediately. Her actions are a direct reflection of you.

Brenda Penn-Williams

NAACP President

Editor’s Note: Previous coverage of this issue can be found here and here.