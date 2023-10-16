Nancy on Norwalk Invites the Community to join for a Pre Election Readership Celebration in honor of NewsMatch! SpaceCat Brewing Company November 1, 2023 6:00pm-9:00pm

Please come celebrate all the hard work Nancy Chapman and her team put into Norwalk’s Hyperlocal news source. We NEED You! Nancy on Norwalk strives to keep Norwalk’s local news alive. Your support helps sustain us. Come hang with Nancy and the Board of Directors, meet locals and embrace local journalism that keeps us informed. Help us reach our goals with the launch of NewsMatch 2023

Your belief in Nancy On Norwalk and your readership keeps us going! Register and get your ticket now to the free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nancy-on-norwalk-pre-election-newsmatch-kickoff-party-tickets-733824046477?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

First Drink is on us! We will also have some light munchies. We look forward to seeing you all there.