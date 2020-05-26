Nancy on Norwalk wins eight Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists annual awards

NORWALK, Conn. – NancyOnNorwalk scored eight awards in the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Connecticut Chapter annual Excellence in Journalism Contest, as announced May 21. Five were given to Nancy Chapman and three went to videographer Harold F. Cobin. NancyOnNorwalk placed second only to the New Haven Independent in the hyperlocal category.

The First Place Award for Hyperlocal Photo Essay went to Nancy Chapman for Scenes from Nov. 19 Norwalk BoE meeting – Will there be a repeat Tuesday? which depicted rowdy out-of-town NAACP protesters demanding Board member Mike Barbis’ resignation over racially charged emails.

The First Place Award for Hyperlocal Video Storytelling went to Harold F. Cobin for Ramirez honored by Norwalk Police, city leaders which depicted Norwalk Police Officer Cesar Ramirez’ retirement ceremony. Ramirez, a well-liked 32-year NPD veteran who also chaired the Norwalk Housing Authority, succumbed to cancer the following month.

“I’m particularly pleased to be an award-winning photographer now,” quipped Chapman in an email, “and for recognition of continuing coverage!”

In addition to the two first-place wins, NancyOnNorwalk‘s other awards were:

The Society of Professional Journalists is a broad-based membership national organization for journalists. The annual SPJ contest is open to professional entrants between December and February. Entries are judged by a swap with other SPJ chapters around the country. All Connecticut entries are judged by qualified journalists in other SPJ chapters, with the Connecticut chapter judging other states’ entries in turn.