Join Nancy and the Board of Chapman Hyperlocal Media, Inc. at Coals in Norwalk for pizza, wings and trivia.

Mingle with other readers and celebrate the importance of Norwalk’s local digital news source in our community.

Coals Wood Fire Pizza, 9-11 Wall St.

6:30-8 p.m., Stay for Trivia

First drink is on us!

Email [email protected] and register so we know you’re coming!