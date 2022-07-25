NancyOnNorwalk receives Knight Foundation grant

The Board of Directors is thrilled to announce that NancyOnNorwalk is one of 25 newsrooms nationwide selected by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation for a Sustainable Publishing Solutions (SPS) grant.

The aim of the SPS funding initiative is to strengthen digital publishing solutions in newsrooms; we will use the funds to update our website and related publishing solutions, to improve the overall online experience for our readers.

We’re incredibly honored to have received this grant. It will go a long way in solidifying the future for NancyOnNorwalk and keeping up with the news needs in our ever-evolving community. Identifying the voice of our organization and serving a widening readership base into the years ahead is fundamental to this grant, and we intend on making the most of it.

This year’s SPS grantees include Advocate Media of Dallas, Baltimore Beat, BenitoLink.com, Berkeleyside, Centro de Periodismo Investigativo in Puerto Rico, City Limits in New York, Enlace Latino NC, High Country News, India Currents, Investigate Midwest, LkldNow, NancyOnNorwalk, Nuestro Estado in South Carolina, Patagonia Regional Times, Planet Detroit, PublicSource, Searchlight New Mexico, Shift Press, The Current GA, Haitian Times, The Maine Monitor, New Orleans Tribune, San Francisco Public Press, The Tributary, and VTDigger.

The selection of newsrooms was managed by News Revenue Hub, a nonprofit organization that has worked with more than 70 publishers on building membership revenue, growing audiences and developing sustainable business practices. In addition to receiving funding, selected newsrooms will access training sessions, led by the Hub, on utilizing and leveraging business and audience development tools and strategies.

Of the 25 selected newsrooms, 88% are nonprofit or fiscally sponsored organizations; 36% are led by or serve communities of color; and 56% are committed to delivering local journalism.

More details about the initiative are available here.